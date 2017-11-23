The three-star recruit originally committed to Utah.
Emerald Ridge senior Mosiah Nasili-Liu announced on Thanksgiving he’ll play football at Washington next year.
The three-star defensive lineman took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his commitment.
Nasili-Liu originally committed to Utah, but he re-opened his commitment after the Huskies offered him a scholarship last week, 247sports.com reported.
925 -> 253 -> 2️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Q65f3ljDGB
— Mosiah Nasili-Liu (@mosnas25) November 24, 2017
