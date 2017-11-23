The three-star recruit originally committed to Utah.

Emerald Ridge senior Mosiah Nasili-Liu announced on Thanksgiving he’ll play football at Washington next year.

The three-star defensive lineman took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his commitment.

Nasili-Liu originally committed to Utah, but he re-opened his commitment after the Huskies offered him a scholarship last week, 247sports.com reported.

