Issaquah duo named to West roster along with Skyline defender Marissa Carpenter and Seattle Prep coach Andy Hendricks.

The state of Washington will be represented well at the fifth annual High School All-American Soccer Game in Orlando, Fla. this winter.

Designed to showcase the nation’s elite seniors, Issaquah midfielder Claudia Longo and forward Mariah Van Halm will join Skyline defender Marissa Carpenter on the West roster. Seattle Prep coach Andy Hendricks was named to the All-American coaching staff.

Longo and Van Halm, which helped the Eagles win the 2015 Class 4A girls soccer state championship, are headed to play for Washington next year. Carpenter, whose Spartans placed third in the 2016 Class 4A state tournament, is committed to Pacific. Hendricks guided Prep to the 2015 Class 3A state title and a third-place finish last year.

The All-American game is slated for Dec. 2. Participants are expected to arrive Nov. 30 for training and team activities. A boys game is also scheduled, but no players from Washington were named to the team.

Here’s the complete girls roster: