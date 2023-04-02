By

Olympia’s Parker Gerrits, a Washington State recruit, had 19 points and six assists to earn MVP honors as Washington beat Oregon 110-97 in the WAVOR All-Star boys game on Sunday in Hillsboro, Ore.

Oregon won the girls game 93-80. WSU-bound Jenna Villa of Arlington scored a game-high 23 points for Washington in the event formerly called the Northwest Shootout.

College Baseball

• Freshman Blake Smith gave up two runs on five hits over 71/3 innings to lead Seattle U (7-17, 5-7 WAC) to a 7-2 win against visiting UT Arlington (13-16, 4-5) that clinched the WAC series.

Grant Taylor gave up a run on six hits over six inning as Washington State (17-9, 5-6 Pac-12) beat No. 12 UCLA (16-8, 6-5) in Los Angeles 5-1 to clinch the series.

Jared Engman gave up one earned run on four hits over six innings as Washington (18-8, 5-4 Pac-12) salvaged a game from a series against visiting Oregon State (18-10, 5-7) with a 7-2 win.

Rugby

Jake Turnbull scored the winning try late in the second half as the visiting Seattle Seawolves (6-0) remained unbeaten by beating the NOLA Gold 36-35.

Softball

• No. 8 Washington (26-8, 7-5 Pac-12) dropped a series finale 5-2 at Arizona State (20-11, 4-5). Brooklyn Carter stole home for UW, her 20th steal of the season.

Rowing

• The Washington women’s rowing team won novice eight, and finished third in the varsity four at the San Diego Crew Classic.

Pro Baseball

Jahmai Jones homered to lift the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a walkoff win for the second consecutive night as they beat the Tacoma Rainiers 10-9 despite catcher Brian O’Keefe going 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBI.

Tennis

• The Washington women improved to 5-0 in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 win against visiting Oregon.

From sports-information reports.

