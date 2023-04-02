Olympia’s Parker Gerrits, a Washington State recruit, had 19 points and six assists to earn MVP honors as Washington beat Oregon 110-97 in the WAVOR All-Star boys game on Sunday in Hillsboro, Ore.

Oregon won the girls game 93-80. WSU-bound Jenna Villa of Arlington scored a game-high 23 points for Washington in the event formerly called the Northwest Shootout.

College Baseball

• Freshman Blake Smith gave up two runs on five hits over 71/3 innings to lead Seattle U (7-17, 5-7 WAC) to a 7-2 win against visiting UT Arlington (13-16, 4-5) that clinched the WAC series.

• Grant Taylor gave up a run on six hits over six inning as Washington State (17-9, 5-6 Pac-12) beat No. 12 UCLA (16-8, 6-5) in Los Angeles 5-1 to clinch the series.

• Jared Engman gave up one earned run on four hits over six innings as Washington (18-8, 5-4 Pac-12) salvaged a game from a series against visiting Oregon State (18-10, 5-7) with a 7-2 win.

Rugby

• Jake Turnbull scored the winning try late in the second half as the visiting Seattle Seawolves (6-0) remained unbeaten by beating the NOLA Gold 36-35.

Softball

• No. 8 Washington (26-8, 7-5 Pac-12) dropped a series finale 5-2 at Arizona State (20-11, 4-5). Brooklyn Carter stole home for UW, her 20th steal of the season.

Rowing

• The Washington women’s rowing team won novice eight, and finished third in the varsity four at the San Diego Crew Classic.

Pro Baseball

• Jahmai Jones homered to lift the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a walkoff win for the second consecutive night as they beat the Tacoma Rainiers 10-9 despite catcher Brian O’Keefe going 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBI.

Tennis

• The Washington women improved to 5-0 in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 win against visiting Oregon.