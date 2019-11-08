Summer Yates scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute as Washington beat Washington State 1-0 in Seattle to close out the women’s soccer regular season.

It was the first time in 15 years UW has won the soccer Apple Cup.

The No. 24 Cougars (12-6-1, 5-5-1 Pac-12) and the Huskies (11-6-2, 7-5) will find out their postseason fate Monday as the NCAA will announce the tournament field.

Ex-Coug signs with CFL

James Williams has agreed to terms with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and will restart his professional football career in the Canadian Football League, the former Washington State running back announced on his social-media accounts Thursday.

The Bombers added Williams ahead of their Western Semifinal playoff game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Williams, who left the Cougars after his junior season to enter the NFL draft, was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but didn’t make it through the summer with the team.

SPU women open with loss

The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team opened the season with a 70-54 loss to host Humboldt State at the West Region Challenge.

Ashlynn Burgess led the Falcons with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Men’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific lost to Chico State 75-53 at the Sodexo Classic at Brougham Pavilion to open the season. Gavin Long and Jacob Medjo led the Falcons with nine points each.

Hockey

• Conner Bruggen-Cate had a goal and an assist, but the visiting Kamloops Blazers cruised to a 7-4 win over the Seattle T-birds.

• Gage Goncalves scored twice as the Everett Silvertips scored a road win, 4-3 over the Spokane Chiefs.