CLASS 4A
Boys
Saturday
Mount Si 69, Gonzaga Prep 56
Curtis 62, Davis 55
Union 56, Mariner 46
Tahoma 54, Kamiakin 51
Federal Way 71, Eastmont 57*
Graham-Kapowsin 58, Glacier Peak 56*
Olympia 64, Jackson 51*
Central Valley 69, Woodinville 66 (OT)*
State schedule at Tacoma Dome
First-round byes: Mount Si, Union, Curtis, Tahoma
Wednesday
Olympia vs. Mariner, 3:45 p.m.
Graham-Kapowsinvs. Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiakin vs. Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Federal Way vs. Gonzaga Prep, 9 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Woodinville 85, Bellarmine Prep 61
Camas 56, Inglemoor 44*
Sunnyside 52, Chiawana 51*
Saturday
Sumner 72, Richland 52
Pasco 65, Emerald Ridge 54
Eastlake 54, Lake Stevens 44
Moses Lake 52, Olympia 39*
Rogers 46, Issaquah 40*
State schedule at Tacoma Dome
First-round byes: Woodinville, Pasco, Sumner, Eastlake
Wednesday
Moses Lake vs. Emerald Ridge, 9 a.m.
Sunnyside vs. Richland, 10:30 a.m.
Rogers vs. Lake Stevens, 12:15 p.m.
Camas vs. Bellarmine Prep, 2 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Boys
Friday
Mount Spokane 69, Auburn 58
Kennewick 61, Lake Washington 54*
Eastside Catholic 68, Mount Tahoma 51*
Saturday
Garfield 90, Timberline 58
Gig Harbor 61, O’Dea 51
Seattle Prep 61, Rainier Beach 30
Mountlake Terrace 67, Kelso 57*
Ferris 64, Arlington 45*
State schedule at Tacoma Dome
First-round byes: Seattle Prep, Gig Harbor, Mount Spokane, Garfield
Wednesday
Eastside Catholic vs. O’Dea, 9 a.m.
Kennewick vs. Auburn, 10:30 a.m.
Ferris vs. Rainier Beach, 12:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs. Timberline, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Arlington 76, Kelso 45
Lake Washington 68, Snohomish 62
Auburn 56, West Seattle 52*
Saturday
Mead 76, Lincoln-Tacoma 30
Garfield 67, Stanwood 44
Lakeside 53, Eastside Catholic 44*
Hermiston 53, Everett 51*
Bonney Lake 61, Gig Harbor 58*
State schedule at Tacoma Dome
First-round byes: Lake Washington, Arlington, Garfield, Mead
Wednesday
Hermiston vs. Kelso, 3:45 p.m.
Auburn vs. Stanwood, 5:30 p.m.
Bonney Lake vs. Snohomish, 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside vs. Lincoln-Tacoma, 9 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Boys
Friday
North Kitsap 73, Sehome 42
Lynden 58, Port Angles 48
Saturday
R.A. Long 72, White River 58
Pullman 61, Tumwater 50
Lakewood 61, Sammamish 53*
Franklin Pierce 90, W.F. West 68*
Prosser 60, Mark Morris 58*
Grandview 68, Enumclaw 46*
State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome
First-round byes: North Kitsap, Lynden, Pullman, R.A. Long
Wednesday
Prosser vs. White River, 3:45 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs. Port Angeles, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Tumwater, 7:15 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Sehome, 9 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Archbishop Murphy 37, WF West 36
White River 39, Sammamish 20*
Prosser 75, Enumclaw 55*
Lynden 50, Sequim 26*
Saturday
Burlington-Edison 52, Tumwater 37
Ellensburg 56, Washougal 31
Hudson’s Bay 58, Port Angeles 47
West Valley-Spokane 66, North Kitsap 33*
State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome
First-round byes: Archbishop Murphy, Burlington-Edison, Hudson’s Bay, Ellensburg
Wednesday
Prosser vs. Port Angeles, 9 a.m.
White River vs. Washougal, 10:30 a.m.
Lynden vs. WF West, 12:15 p.m.
West Valley-Spokane vs. Tumwater, 2 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Boys
Saturday
King’s 81, Quincy 57
Lynden Christian 66, Annie Wright 54
Life Christian 82, Zillah 81
Toppenish 61, Freeman 58
Blaine 50, Wahluke 48*
Seattle Academy 71, Eatonville 56*
Castle Rock 42, Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 37*
King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59*
State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome
First-round byes: Toppenish, King’s, Life Christian, Lynden Christian
Wednesday
Castle Rock vs. Zillah, 9 a.m.
Seattle Academy vs. Annie Wright, 10:30 a.m.
King’s Way Christian vs. Freeman, 12:15 p.m.
Blaine vs. Quincy, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Cashmere 57, Freeman 23
Wapato 78, Overlake 45
La Center 52, Annie Wright 48*
King’s 46, Bellevue Christian 27*
Toppenish 60, Tenino 55*
Saturday
Lynden Christian 61, Seattle Academy 21
Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41
Montesano 59, Zillah 52
State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome
First-round byes: Montesano, Cashmere, Nooksack Valley, Lynden Chrisitan
Wednesday
King’s vs. Freeman, 3:45 p.m.
La Center vs. Colville, 5:30 p.m.
Toppenish vs. Zillah, 7:15 p.m.
Wapato vs. Seattle Academy, 9 p.m.
CLASS 2B
Boys
Friday
Kalama 59, Coupeville 54
Colfax 69, Napavine 51
Saturday
Liberty 74, Adna 65
Brewster 59, Morton-White Pass 51
Lake Roosevelt 80, River View 42*
Columbia 80, Ilwaco 64*
Toutle Lake 65, Mabton 51*
NW Christian-Colbert 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 47*
State schedule at Spokane Arena
First-round byes: Brewster, Kalama, Colfax, Liberty
Wednesday
Toutle Lake vs. Napavine, 3:45 p.m.
Columbia vs. Adna, 5:30 p.m.
NW Christian Cobert vs. Morton-White Pass, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs. Coupeville, 9 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Liberty 62, Warden 60
Colfax 70, Lake Roosvelt 50
Mabton 63, Saint George’s 52*
Adna 66, Granger 46*
Rainier 50, Columbia 41*
Saturday
La Conner 91, Chief Leschi 54
Okanogan 65, Raymond 56
Wahkiakum 59, Tonasket 40*
State schedule at Spokane Arena
First-round byes: Okanogan, La Conner, Colfax, Liberty
Wednesday
Rainier vs. Lake Roosevelt, 9 a.m.
Wahkiakum vs. Warden 10:30 a.m.
Mabton vs. Raymond, 12:15 p.m.
Adna vs. Chief Leschi, 2 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Boys
Saturday
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36
Cusick 63, Lummi Nation 57
Moses Lake Christian 61, Northwest Yeshiva 60
Willapa Valley 65, Sunnyside Christian 59
Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46*
Mt. Vernon Christian 51, Riverside Christian 40*
Naselle 65, Neah Bay 59*
Crosspoint 70, Oakville 57*
State schedule at Spokane Arena
First-round byes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick, Willapa Valley, Moses Lake Christian
Wednesday
Naselle vs. Northwest Yeshiva, 9 a.m.
Mt. Vernon Christian vs. Lummi Nation, 10:30 a.m.
Crosspoint vs. Sunnyside Christian, 12:15 p.m.
Wellpinit vs. DeSales, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Willapa Valley 42, Moses Lake Christian 25*
Waterville-Mansfield 55, Muckleshoot Tribal 37*
Cusick 57, Grace Academy 48*
Saturday
Mount Vernon Christian 37, Pomeroy 34
Colton 68, Wellpinit 37
Neah Bay 58, Mossyrock 40
Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39
Naselle 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19*
State schedule at Spokane Arena
First-round byes: Mt. Vernon Christian, Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Neah Bay
Wednesday
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Mossyrock, 3:45 p.m.
Naselle Wellpinit, 5:30 p.m.
Cusick vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7:15 p.m.
Willapa Valley vs. Pomeroy, 9 p.m.
* loser out
