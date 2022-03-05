TACOMA — Veronica Sheffey found she had a decision to make.

As the seconds ticked away in a tie game, with a championship potentially on the line, Sheffey saw the shot. Then she saw the available slot.

The Woodinville senior guard chose the second option and bolted toward the rim. Sumner’s 6-foot-1, all-everything senior Alyson Deaver presented the resistance, and forced Sheffey to fade away slightly.

Sheffey rolled in the shot attempt that became the game-winner in the Falcons’ 65-63 Class 4A state title victory over the Sumner Spartans on Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. It’s Woodinville’s first championship in eight state appearances.

The top-seeded Falcons (25-1) have played in three of the past four Class 4A championship games.

“I had the 16-foot shot,” Sheffey said. “But I saw the opening. So I went.”

The ball fell through the net with 12 seconds to play and No. 2 Sumner (24-4) advanced the ball to midcourt and called a timeout with 10 seconds remaining. Whatever Spartans coach Katie Hyppa drew up didn’t work.

Advertising

With just over two seconds left, she used her final timeout.

And Sumner’s star, Alyson Deaver, got open. What she didn’t get was the ball.

“Wide open,” Hyppa said. “I’m glad you guys saw that, too. I think we maybe weren’t patient enough for that play. It’s not a play we run. It’s just something we drew up.”

Catelyn Deaver had the ball to inbound. Alyson Deaver used the screens in front and dived down the lane toward the basket, but the developing play took an extra moment and by the time she was free the ball already had been inbounded.

And Sumner never got a shot up as the buzzer sounded and sent the Woodinville bench into hysterics.

“Great high-school game,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “We’re really fortunate to be the team that finished on top, because our kids would make a big bucket, and they would come back and answer.”

Advertising

Most of the game unfolded in that manner.

The Falcons started hot and built a 25-16 lead after one quarter. Sumner responded by ripping off a 14-4 run over the first 6:28 of the second quarter to retake a one-point lead, 30-29 on two Alyson Deaver free throws.

Sheffey and Tatum Thompson hit back to score the final four points of the half for a 33-30 lead and grew to 11, thanks to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter. Then it was the Spartans’ turn for their own 13-3 burst to close it back up, culminated by Lainee Houillon’s three-pointer with 2:29 left in the quarter.

Punch. Counterpunch.

The tune continued right to the end. Catelyn Deaver buried a three-pointer with 1:18 to go to tie the game again, this time at 61-61. Thompson gave the lead back to Woodinville, and Houillon tied it again with 40 seconds left, setting up the final two possessions for the title.

“I had a really good gut feeling we were going to get the stop on defense,” Thompson said. “That’s all we’d been talking about.”

Sheffey’s game-winner gave her a game-high 23 points. Thompson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Beresford pitched in with 16 points and eight boards.

Those three were offset on the Sumner side by Houillon’s 21 points, alongside Alyson Deaver’s 20 points and nine rebounds, and Catelyn Deaver’s 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.