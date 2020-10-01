Eastside Catholic standout defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, named the top high-school football prospect in the nation for the Class of 2021, announced his top seven college program via Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 277-pound defensive end listed Washington along with Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC as top seven. Tuimoloau has long been on the Huskies’ radar as he got a scholarship offer, his first, his freshman season. Before his sophomore season, he was named the top recruit in the nation by 247Sports.com.

The five-star prospect was The Seattle Times defensive football player of the year in 2019 after helping the Crusaders to the Class 3A state football title. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to beat O’Dea 20-12.

Tuimoloau, who has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl, told 247Sports that he’s planning to sign in the February signing period.

Tuimoloau is also a standout on the basketball court and has received several offers, including from Washington.

According to the “Crystal Ball Predictions” on 247sports.com, Tuimoloau will end up at Ohio State, joining former Eastside Catholic teammate Gee Scott. Jr.