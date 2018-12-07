The Bulldogs pressured Seattle Prep into 31 turnovers and limited the fourth-ranked Panthers to just 12 points in the first half as No. 7 Garfield topped host Seattle Prep 55-30 at McHugh Gymnasium.

The Seattle Prep girls basketball team had Garfield’s number a season ago.

Garfield’s defense earned a little revenge Friday night with an aggressive, emphatic showing.

“Prep beat us every time last year,” Garfield coach Marvin Hall said. “This is a great test. We’re just building. It’s gradual. We take it one step at a time.”

Garfield avenged two close defeats against Seattle Prep last year, including in the district tournament. Hall said that defense will continue to be the key to the Bulldogs’ success this time around.

“That’s pretty much the Garfield motto,” he said. “Play tough defense.”

The Bulldogs rushed out to a quick 8-1 lead as Seattle Prep found itself in foul trouble early. Junior center Dalayah Daniels got the offense going in the second quarter for Garfield (4-0, 3-0 Metro League) with eight of her team-high 18 points in the period.

Any chance of a Seattle Prep comeback was all but squashed with a three-pointer by Garfield’s Sahcari Davis with time running out in the third quarter that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-19 as Garfield continued to pull away.

“We definitely redeemed ourselves from last year,” said Daniels, who also grabbed 14 rebounds and four steals. “We’re just trying to build the chemistry and find each other on the floor.”

Seattle Prep struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. The Panthers don’t have a player over 6 feet 1 on their roster, giving the 6-foot-3 Daniels an obvious advantage.

“They’re really good pressuring the ball,” said Seattle Prep coach Brian Elsner. “They put full-court pressure on the ball and then they have a really talented player and some really good players around her. Daniels is a special player.”

Sophomore McKenna Dorscht led the Panthers with nine points. It was the first defeat – and struggle – for Seattle Prep (3-1, 2-1) this season.

“We’ve had a pretty comfortable way so far, and I think it’s good to face a little adversity,” Elsner said. “I think Garfield is really, really good. … We didn’t reflect how we want to look, obviously. It’s early and we’ll get better at it and see where we can go.”

The Bulldogs and Panthers both finished last season at the Tacoma Dome with Garfield the state runner-up and Seattle Prep placing sixth at the Class 3A state tournament.

Both teams have high aspirations this season as well, and Elsner is hopeful the Panthers will get to see Garfield again this season.

“The hope is that we will see them somewhere down the line,” he said, “and hopefully we’ll be a better test for them at that point.”