Mount Si was No. 2 in the Class 4A poll last week, but Union of Vancouver took over the top spot after Graham-Kapowsin was upset last week.
Class 4A
1. Union (5) 4-0 93
2. Mount Si (3) 4-0 92
3. Puyallup (2) 4-0 81
4. Lake Stevens 4-0 67
5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-1 59
6. Gonzaga Prep 3-1 36
7. Woodinville 3-1 29
8. Sumner 3-1 23
9. Chiawana 3-1 22
10. Camas 2-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lewis and Clark 12. Bothell 8. Enumclaw 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (6) 3-1 95
2. O’Dea (4) 4-0 94
3. Bellevue 4-0 79
4. Lincoln 3-1 70
5. Rainier Beach 2-1 45
6. Bethel 3-1 37
7. Mountain View 3-1 34
8. Mt. Spokane 3-1 22
9. Oak Harbor 4-0 21
10. Hermiston, Oregon 3-1 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Garfield 11. Mercer Island 10. Capital 7.
Class 2A
1. Hockinson (10) 4-0 100
2. Tumwater 4-0 89
3. Lynden 4-0 79
4. Steilacoom 4-0 63
5. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-0 50
6. Prosser 3-1 36
7. West Valley (Spokane) 4-0 32
8. Archbishop Murphy 1-2 31
9. Cheney 4-0 26
10. Black Hills 4-0 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selah 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) 4-0 80
2. Montesano 4-0 66
3. Zillah 4-0 54
4. Lynden Christian 4-0 43
5. Connell 3-1 40
6. Meridian 3-1 38
7. Newport 3-1 35
8. Okanogan 3-1 26
9. Mount Baker 2-2 24
10. Hoquiam 4-0 9
(tie) Cascade Christian 4-0 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: 10, Cascade Christian 9. 12, Elma 8.
Class 2B
1. Adna (8) 4-0 80
2. Tri-Cities Prep 4-0 72
3. Napavine 3-1 61
4. Kalama 2-2 51
5. Rainier 4-0 49
6. Asotin 3-1 44
7. Onalaska 4-0 35
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 3-1 20
9. Morton/White Pass 4-0 9
10. Wilbur-Creston 4-0 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7) 4-0 70
2. Odessa 4-0 63
3. Garfield-Palouse 4-0 55
4. Sunnyside Christian 3-1 50
5. Naselle 4-1 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 12.
