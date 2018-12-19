West Seattle had won seven of the last eight meetings against the Bulldogs and returned all five starters from last season’s Class 3A third-place state team.

For two and a half quarters Wednesday, the Garfield girls basketball team was a touch hesitant on offense.

The Bulldogs stayed active by pressuring on defense, but couldn’t find any rhythm against the shifting West Seattle zone defense, which was designed to bottle up and slow down 6-foot-3 talent Dalayah Daniels.

It’s a good thing the fourth-ranked Garfield squad kept the faith and had Faith on their side.

Senior point guard Faith Brantley triggered a 21-4 run in the third quarter by knocking down three three-pointers in a span of 4 minutes, 23 seconds as the Bulldogs pulled away to claim a signature early-season win over visiting fifth-ranked West Seattle 61-50 on Wednesday night.

“We knew from the jump that (West Seattle) was going to start crashing down on Dalayah Daniels, so our guards had to be ready to knock down shots,” said Brantley, who finished with 15 points and four assists and hit three of Garfield’s five three-pointers in the tide-turning third quarter. “Before the game, I was just getting shots up, because I knew the time was coming and we were going to have to knock down shots.

“It took an adjustment for us and we had to widen the floor out cause they were tight with their zone. We had to spread it out and move the ball, look inside and kick back out. We just swung the ball for open shots.”

That patience ultimately turned to confidence as each shot fell through the net. Garfield (7-0 overall, 5-0 league) sank nine three-pointers and all of them seemed to zap the Wildcats’ confidence.

Trailing 31-27, the Bulldogs finally found their shooting touch, much to the delight of first-year coach Marvin Hall. Brantley was first to strike, burying a trey from out top to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 31-30 and within the next 4:23 Garfield was on top 48-35.

Brantley’s three-pointer with 3:41 left in the third quarter made it 40-35, then Daniels scored on a rebound and coast-to-coast layin and Samiayah Tolliver buried a corner three at 2:30. Brantley finished off the big run with another three-ball splash from out top with 1:53 left in the third.

“We just made our adjustments and we were able to find a lot of corner shots,” Hall said. “Luckily our shooters were on tonight. Our defense is the start of everything for us. As we started to make shots, the momentum started to increase and the energy started to rise.

“West Seattle is a great team and we always look forward to facing them. They have a great group of girls that have played together since freshman year. They’ve got a lot more chemistry than we do.”

Junior Wildcat guard Jasmine Gayles led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Meghan Fiso added 13.

The Wildcats led most of the first half and had jumped to a 15-7 lead in the opening 6:49. Daniels, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, opened missing her first six shots and didn’t score until 2:54 remained in the first half.

Teammates Tolliver and Sahcari Davis chipped in with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The final dagger was nearly Brantley’s fourth three-pointer of the game (if not for a toe on the line) giving Garfield a 59-47 lead with 1:51 left in the game.

The Bulldogs, who were the Class 3A state runner-up to Gig Harbor last season, entered the 2018-19 season with high expectations.