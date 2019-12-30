RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Last year, Mount Si fell short in the opening round of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational against superstar Nico Mannion from Pinnacle of Arizona, and they finished in third place.

This year, the Wildcats reached the finals and faced another superstar in Josh Christopher of Mayfair of Los Angeles.

But the superstar Monday night was Tyler Patterson.

The senior scored 32 points, including eight three-pointers to lead Mount Si (6-2) to a 60-55 victory over Mayfair to take the title at Rancho Mirage High School.

“We had to control our defense,” said Patterson, who was named MVP of the tournament. “We had a good game plan in our defense in what we could stop in their two big guys. We played off each other on offense. We handed it off to each other. If one person was hot, we fed off him. Everyone got good shots and played great all around.”

Patterson dueled the five-star Christopher, who is ranked the No. 11 senior in the nation by 247Sports.com. Christopher led Mayfair with 41 points and nine rebounds.

Jabe Mullins scored 16 points for Mount Si while Barrett O’Connor added nine points. They were named to the all-tournament team.

Mayfair took control in the first half with an eight-point lead, but Mount Si caught fire late in the third quarter with an 11-0 run.

“We were awesome in transition,” Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. “O’Connor did a great job finding (Patterson). Jabe found him too. We are known for sharing the ball and when we share the ball, Tyler can knock down a lot of threes. Tyler made them pay tonight.”

Mayfair returned the favor in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run, but Mount Si closed out the game and took the title.

It is just the third time a non-California team took the Holiday Invitational, and all three are from Washington. Jackson won in 2014 and Garfield took the 2017 crown.

“It’s cool for us,” Patterson said. “We don’t get to play much out-of-conference games. We take advantage of what this tournament gives us and it’s huge for us. There are always high-level games every night at this tournament. Every game you know you’re going to go up against someone that is highly talented or a team that is highly ranked. It’s cool to take advantage of it and get better from it.”

Mount Si made a run to the Class 4A state finals after last year’s third-place finish.

“This feels great,” Patterson said. “This is something we wanted to check this off our list since last year. It’s great to do it. It’s a great win.”