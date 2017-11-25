The Wildcats were held to negative yards on the ground as the Thunderbirds won 10-6 and will advance to play Hockinson for the state title.

PUYALLUP —— It was a rare day of confusion and frustration for the Archbishop Murphy football team.

It left the Wildcats confounded and scratching their heads in disbelief.

The Tumwater defense blitzed and blitzed and kept Archbishop Murphy stuck in neutral and reverse all day as the Thunderbirds stunned the defending state champions 10-6 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday at Sparks Stadium.

Sophomore running back Dylan Paine, just 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, powered to 101 yards on 29 carries (with 76 yards on 21 totes in the second half) as time ran out on the ATM (11-2) season. Both teams came averaging more than 40 points a game, but it was a defensive tussle through and through.

“I felt like the offense wasn’t putting up the numbers we usually do, so it was time to put it in (the defense’s) hands,” said senior linebacker Ben Hines, who stripped the ball from Paine and scooted 11 yards for the Wildcats’ only touchdown, which cut Tumwater’s lead to 7-6 with 2:44 left in the third quarter. “When I scored that touchdown, I thought it was time to turn this game around. But we didn’t know what was going on. The problem was (Tumwater’s defense) was they shifting lineman around all over the place.

“They were lining up four guys on one side and no one on the other side on the D line and we didn’t have time to adjust to it.”

The Wildcats mustered just six yards rushing before halftime as leading rusher Ray Pimentel (2,080 yards, 28 TDs) registered minus-4 yards on six carries.

Tumwater (11-2) faces Vancouver’s Hockinson (13-0), a 53-30 winner over West Valley of Spokane on Saturday, in the state championship game Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Tacoma Dome. It will be the first state title game for coach Bill Beattie, who spent 22 seasons at Olympia before taking over this season for Washington’s all-time wins leader, Sid Otton, who retired after 43 seasons at Tumwater.

The Thunderbirds went ahead 7-0 on Connor Clark’s 5-yard touchdown run at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter. Then Hines’ strip, scoop and score made it 7-6 after Omar Rodas missed the point-after kick.

“It was a dogfight,” Tumwater lineman Cy Hicks said. “We weren’t going to give up.”

With 11:55 left in the game, Tumwater kicker Nathan Seaman kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the T-birds lead to 10-6 and the defense did the rest.

“This one’s going to sting for a while,” ATM coach Jerry Jensen said. “Hopefully, when they look back at their season, they’re going to have some good memories. The line of scrimmage wins football games.

“Going in we knew their (defensive) front four was really good. They played faster and harder than we did up front today and when you can’t establish the run, it’s going to be a long day.”

Pimentel didn’t carry the ball in the second half as Jensen pretty much abandoned the running game after a frustrating first half. ATM finished with minus-6 yards rushing and just 83 yards of total offense.

“We got a break when Ben scored and the defense gave us an opportunity throughout the whole game, but it was just we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Jensen said. “We just didn’t have it today.”

Tumwater finished with 188 yards of total offense with 174 yards on the ground. Archbishop quarterback Victor Gabalis, a sophomore, was under siege all day and hit just 7 of 18 passes for 89 yards and was sacked five times.

“(Our defense) was not good enough, obviously,” said Hines, also a fullback. “I think we played as hard as we could. We did everything we could. I thought we were playing great until we looked at the scoreboard and we’re down.

“I’ve always just gone as hard as I can. I don’t care what there is to show (on the scoreboard). I don’t care the outcome as long as I gave everything I had and our team gave everything we had. That’s all we can ask.”