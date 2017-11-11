Woodinville zoomed to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and proceeded to beat Kentwood 48-7 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

It took Woodinville’s offense awhile to get things going in its playoff opener against Olympia last week.

The Falcons had no such issues Saturday night.

Woodinville raced to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter and its stellar defense made sure that was more than enough as the No. 1 Falcons took care of Kentwood 48-7 at Pop Keeney Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

“No question, a point of emphasis during the week (was) starting fast on offense,” said Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell. “I don’t know if we could have done any better than that. … The kids were fired up.”

Woodinville (11-0) built its early lead thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from senior Jaden Sheffey to Nash Fouch. The Falcons added scores on a 1-yard run by Sheffey and a 4-yard score by Matt Jones.

Sheffey accounted for six touchdowns in the game — three through the air and three on the ground.

“He’s exactly the kid you want running our offense and leading our program,” Maxwell said. “He’s going to do smart things with the football, and he did that again tonight.”

Kentwood’s offense, which came into the game averaging 45 points per contest, struggled against Woodinville. Star quarterback Justin Seiber, who had four interceptions all season, threw two in his first three attempts — both picked off by Woodinville senior Noah Taplett.

The Falcons, who allow about nine points per game, recorded a third interception in the closing seconds.

“It’s a good, physical (team),” Maxwell said. “Our guys were excited to face him and were up for that challenge. … All that was left was to come out here and do it.”

Sheffey finished 25 of 28 for 231 yards and added 44 rushing yards on 12 carries for Woodinville. Jones had 11 carries for 65 yards.

“We just worked on being consistent,” Sheffey said. “Really being intense in what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish and you saw that out there today. The offensive line was clicking. It made my job really easy.”

Tayvonne Miller led Kentwood (8-3), which saw its season end after winning a share of the North Puget Sound League Cascade Division title. Miller got the Conquerors on the scoreboard with a 2-yard TD late in the second quarter and finished with 47 yards on 15 carries. Seiber was 15 of 28 for 102 yards to give the senior 3,001 yards passing for the season.

Woodinville will face another standout quarterback in Graham-Kapowsin’s Dylan Morris, a University of Washington commit, in the quarterfinals.