There were moments against fourth-ranked Seattle Prep on Friday night where Garfield didn’t look like the top-ranked Class 3A girls basketball team in the state. There were also moments where the Bulldogs looked unstoppable.

In the end, the good outweighed the bad for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-0 with a 53-43 Metro League win over the Panthers.

“For us, we didn’t execute,” Garfield coach Melvin Hall said. “It was probably our worst game that we’ve played so far. We just didn’t get the loose balls. A lot of the balls were just kind of rolling their way. If it got loose, they would come up with it. That happens from time to time, but we’ll be fine.”

Garfield jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead. Garfield finished the quarter by outscoring the Panthers 13-6 to take a 21-16 lead after the first quarter.

Seattle Prep scored the first five points of the second quarter to tie the score at 21, but again Garfield answered back, this time with a 10-0 run to take a 31-21 lead. Seattle Prep added two free throws before halftime and trailed 31-23 heading into the locker room.

The second half also saw its share of runs for both teams, but the Panthers could never get closer than five in the final two quarters.

“It’s all about composure,” Hall said. “I was really proud that they kept their composure and kept their heads in the game versus allowing the game to get away from them. I think they just did great in the part (of the game).

It was the second loss of the season for Seattle Prep (2-2), which fell 71-38 to third-ranked Arlington on Dec. 2.

“I was really proud of the way our team battled,” Seattle Prep coach Brian Elsner said. “I think there was a lot of 50-50 balls that didn’t go our way.

“Every time we got it to six or four, it was a shot that just goes off or we didn’t get the loose-ball rebound or they got a deflection and a bucket. We kept having to go from six (down) to 11, and back to six. We just could never quite get over that hump.”

The Bulldogs were balanced on the offensive side of the ball. Senior Dalayah Daniels finished with 13 points, and fellow seniors Kira Woods and Meghan Fiso added 12 and 11, respectively. Seattle Prep junior Molly Moffitt led all scorers with 16.

It was the first true test of the season for the Bulldogs, who hadn’t won by less than 32 points in any of their previous four games.

“We really needed that one,” Hall said of being challenged by the Panthers. “They had a challenge already. They went against (Arlington) and got hit really hard, so they already had their challenge, and we hadn’t. We needed to be punched a little bit. I kind of like it. I like it to be close versus a lopsided win, because it helps us out in the end.”