Thursday's game between No. 1 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 Eastside Catholic could shake up the rankings. Federal Way is also playing a ranked opponent this week.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Federal Way Eagles (18-2)
Next: NPSL title game vs. Kentridge
2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (16-2)
Next: Lewis & Clark, at Central Valley
3. Union Titans (19-0)
Next: Lewis & Clark, at Central Valley
4. Richland Bombers (16-2)
Next: Hermiston, at Pasco
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (17-2)
Next: at North Creek, KingCo tournament
6. Skyview Storm (14-4)
Next: Camas, at Union
7. Kentridge Chargers (16-4)
Next: NPSL title game vs. Federal Way
8. Jackson Timberwolves (14-3)
Next: at Glacier Peak, Cascade
9. Ferris Saxons (13-5)
Next: Central Valley, at Mead
10. Inglemoor Vikings (17-3)
Next: KingCo tournament
Class 3A Top 10
1. Rainier Beach Vikings (13-4)
Next: at Franklin, Eastside Catholic
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (18-0)
Next: Lakeside, at Rainier Beach
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (17-1)
Next: Shadle Park, at North Central
4. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (15-3)
Next: Everett, at Stanwood
5. Kelso Hilanders (16-2)
Next: at Fort Vancouver, at Mountain View
6. Lincoln Abes (15-3)
Next: Lakes, at Wilson
7. Capital Cougars (16-2)
Next: Shelton, at Yelm
8. Mercer Island Islanders (14-3)
Next: Lake Washington, at Bellevue
9. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-6)
Next: at Cleveland, Seattle Prep
10. Timberline Blazers (13-5)
Next: at Peninsula, North Thurston
