Thursday's game between No. 1 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 Eastside Catholic could shake up the rankings. Federal Way is also playing a ranked opponent this week.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Federal Way Eagles (18-2)

Next: NPSL title game vs. Kentridge

2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (16-2)

Next: Lewis & Clark, at Central Valley

3. Union Titans (19-0)

Next: Lewis & Clark, at Central Valley

4. Richland Bombers (16-2)

Next: Hermiston, at Pasco

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (17-2)

Next: at North Creek, KingCo tournament

6. Skyview Storm (14-4)

Next: Camas, at Union

7. Kentridge Chargers (16-4)

Next: NPSL title game vs. Federal Way

8. Jackson Timberwolves (14-3)

Next: at Glacier Peak, Cascade

9. Ferris Saxons (13-5)

Next: Central Valley, at Mead

10. Inglemoor Vikings (17-3)

Next: KingCo tournament

 

Class 3A Top 10

1. Rainier Beach Vikings (13-4)

Next: at Franklin, Eastside Catholic

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (18-0)

Next: Lakeside, at Rainier Beach

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (17-1)

Next: Shadle Park, at North Central

4. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (15-3)

Next: Everett, at Stanwood

5. Kelso Hilanders (16-2)

Next: at Fort Vancouver, at Mountain View

6. Lincoln Abes (15-3)

Next: Lakes, at Wilson

7. Capital Cougars (16-2)

Next: Shelton, at Yelm

8. Mercer Island Islanders (14-3)

Next: Lake Washington, at Bellevue

9. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-6)

Next: at Cleveland, Seattle Prep

10. Timberline Blazers (13-5)

Next: at Peninsula, North Thurston

Nathan Joyce: 206-464-2176 or njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.