When Rainier Beach needed a boost, it came from the biggest player on the court.

Josh Conerly Jr., a 6-foot-5, 283-pound five-star offensive tackle who is being recruited by some of the top colleges in the country, showed he can play on the hardwood too.

Conerly Jr. had six points and a pair of steals to spark a decisive 15-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters that propelled Rainier Beach to a 58-45 win Ferris of Spokane in a first-round Class 3A game Wednesday at the Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

The No. 4 seed Vikings (19-4) entered Wednesday’ game off a 60-31 loss to Seattle Prep on Friday in which it was outscored 37-11 in the second half. But the Vikings were without starting guards Nahmeir Robinson and DeMar Johnson for that game.

Their return made a big difference, with Robinson scoring a game-high 20 points.

But even at full strength, things got tense when Ferris (17-7), the No. 12 seed, went on an 8-0 run to pull to 33-32.

Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea had been waiting for a run from his team and he got one at a critical time.

With the help of three forced turnovers, the Vikings went on an 8-0 in the final 1:27 of the third quarter — finished off with a Conerly Jr. layup at the buzzer.

The Vikings did not let up in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points in the first 39 seconds — aided by two Conerly Jr. steals and buckets — to take a 48-32 lead.

That made it a 15-0 run in 2 minutes and six seconds and it ended the suspense.

“It’s funny how sometime big things happen in small packages and sometimes small things come in big packages — and big Josh, those back-to-back steals built us back,” Bethea said.

The Vikings appeared to have no hangover from Saturday’s loss, playing a spirited game from the start.

“The coaches kept telling us to push it, to get back on defense and just keep our heads in the game,” said Robinson, the son of former Rainier Beach and Washington star Nate Robinson. “It was so much fun playing with my brother (freshman Nyale Robinson). This was my first time playing with him. I am just really happy he’s playing with me.”

Nahmeir Robinson scored the final four points of the first half to give Rainier Beach a 28-24 lead, tying its biggest lead after a very competitive two quarters that was played in a six-point range, with Ferris’ biggest lead being two points.

The second half was one of runs, and Rainier Beach had the biggest.

Up next for the Vikings is a Thursday matchup at 12:15 p.m. against No. 6 seed Gig Harbor (23-2), which had a first-round bye.

“It’s next team up,” Bethea said. “We’re going to get some rest, then start scouting (Gig Harbor) and get ready for tomorrow.”

Ray Ray Bergerson scored 13 points for Ferris, which saw its season end.

Conerly Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Rainier Beach.