Aaliyah Alexander scored 22 points as Todd Beamer beat Union of Vancouver 45-38 in the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district girls basketball championship game Saturday at Puyallup High School.

Beamer (23-2) was down 26-19 at halftime, but held Union (19-5) to no field goals in the third quarter to take a three-point lead heading into the final frame. Union went almost 12 minutes without a bucket.

Both teams advance to regionals next weekend.

State gymnastics

Puyallup’s Rylye Anderson, who won the Class 4A state all-around title Friday, won two more state titles Saturday at the event finals at Sammamish High School in Bellevue.

Anderson tied for the vault title with Newport’s Anna Bencke at 9.475. Anderson also won the floor title 9.750.

Bencke, who was the runner-up in the all-around, also won the beam with a 9.600. Bothell’s Cora Taylor won the bars with a 9.675.