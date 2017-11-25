The Falcons and their ‘Dark Side’ defense shut down Sumner 10-0 in a Class 4A state semifinal and will play Richland for the state title on Saturday.

PUYALLUP — The probability was low even for those in the know.

It wasn’t likely the top-ranked Woodinville football team could completely slow down the high-powered offense of Sumner, much less pitch a shutout.

But the Falcons showed Sumner what every other team has faced: The Dark Side.

Led by its defense, nicknamed in honor of Star Wars, Woodinville frustrated Sumner all night to score a 10-0 victory on Saturday in the Class 4A state semifinals at Sparks Stadium.

The shutout was improbable to most, considering the Spartans’ big-play ability that comes from future NCAA Division I players, TCU-bound Ben Wilson and Tre Weed, who have one-touch, take-it-to-the house potential. The Spartans came in averaging 43.3 points per game.

“Shoot, Ben and Tre, they are two of the best athletes in the state, and that’s a fact,” said Nash Fouch, a University of Montana commit who excels at wide receiver and safety. “I know both of them really well from the offseason, and honestly I didn’t think anybody would (shut them down). Our defense is really good and we’ve been really good all year, but to shut that team out is a big accomplishment.”

The Falcons (13-0) move on to face Richland (13-0) in the Class 4A state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. The host Bombers posted a 42-10 semifinal win over Central Valley of Spokane.

“The last two years, sophomore and junior seasons, we got knocked out in the (state) quarterfinals and getting over the hump last week was really emotional for us,” said Fouch, who hauled in four passes for 62 yards and made an interception. “Knowing that I’m going to go play in the Dome next week, I’ve been dreaming about that as long as I can remember and all these guys have too. It’s a dream come true.”

Brett Accimus led the Falcons in rushing with 115 yards on 21 carries as they put up 206 yards on the ground and outgained Sumner 282 yards to 199.

“We do have a lot of confidence and pride in our defense,” said Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell after guiding his team back to the state final for the first time since losing 35-21 to KingCo 4A rival Skyline in 2005. “Things don’t surprise us when we play like that. It starts up front (on the defensive line) with those guys. We’re athletic up front. They are not the biggest group, but boy are those kids tough to block.”

Woodinville took a 7-0 lead into halftime, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Matt Jones with 3:34 left in the first half.

Blake Glessner booted a 22-yard field goal with 5:24 left in the game to push Woodinville’s lead to 10-0, thanks to Fouch’s interception.

Sumner (10-3) only got past midfield on three occasions, each time with the drive stalling via punt or on downs, including its last possession where Luke Ross’ incomplete pass ended a drive at the Falcons’ 45-yard line and signaled the end of any hopes at victory.

Wilson finished with 95 yards rushing on 17 attempts and Weed, a dual threat, ran twice for 17 yards and caught four passes for 59 yards, but neither player got loose for a big gain.

“I thought a few more points would be scored by both team teams, especially with all the explosive athletes out here,” Maxwell said. “There probably was a little rain neutralizing some of that.”