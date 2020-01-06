Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (12-0)

This week: Camas, at Battle Ground

2. Mount Si Wildcats (7-3)

This week: at Issaquah, Woodinville, at Inglemoor

3. Federal Way Eagles (10-1)

This week: at Auburn Riverside, Todd Beamer

4. Chiawana Riverhawks (9-0)

This week: at Walla Walla, Kennewick, at Southridge

5. Central Valley Bears (9-1)

This week: at Mount Spokane, Lewis and Clark

6. Skyview Storm (10-2)

This week: Heritage

7. Olympia Bears (7-2)

This week: Bellarmine Prep, at Graham-Kapowsin, South Kitsap

8. Skyline Spartans (9-3)

This week: at Eastlake, Inglemoor

9. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-0)

This week: at Kamiak, Jackson

10. Auburn Riverside Ravens (9-0)

This week: River Ridge, Federal Way, Auburn

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (11-0)

This week: at Mount Si, at North Creek

2. Kentridge Chargers (9-1)

This week: at Tahoma, Kent Meridian

3. Inglemoor Vikings (6-1)

This week: Bothell, at Skyline, Mount Si

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (7-2)

This week: Kamiak, at Jackson

5. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-1)

This week: at Walla Walla, Kennewick, at Southridge

6. Rogers Rams (9-0)

This week: at South Kitsap, at Curtis, at Emerald Ridge

7. Union Titans (9-2)

This week: at Camas, Battle Ground, at Wilson

8. Central Valley Bears (7-2)

This week: at Mount Spokane, Lewis and Clark

9. Todd Beamer Titans (9-2)

This week: Enumclaw, at Federal Way

10. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-2)

This week: at Mariner, Cascade

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-2)

This week: Garfield, at Lincoln (Seattle)

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-1)

This week: at Cleveland, West Seattle

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (9-1)

This week: Central Valley, North Central

4. Garfield Bulldogs (9-2)

This week: at O’Dea, Lakeside

5. Wilson Rams (8-2)

This week: at Mount Tahoma, Bethel

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (8-2)

This week: Lincoln (Seattle), at Franklin

7. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)

This week: Kennewick, Pasco, at Hermiston (Ore.)

8. Gig Harbor Tides (9-1)

This week: Capital, at Yelm

9. West Seattle Wildcats (7-4)

This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic

10. Lakes Lancers (7-2)

This week: Stadium, at Lincoln

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (7-4)

This week: Holy Names, Lakeside

2. Bethel Braves (9-0)

This week: Bonney Lake, Wilson

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-3)

This week: Central Valley, North Central

4. Kennewick Lions (7-1)

This week: at Kamiakin, at Chiawana

5. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (9-2)

This week: Kelso, Fort Vancouver

6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-1)

This week: Cleveland, at West Seattle

7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (6-3)

This week: Liberty, at Mercer Island, at Stanwood

8. Arlington Eagles (6-2)

This week: Mountlake Terrace, at Shorewood

9. Shorecrest Scots (7-1)

This week: at Marysville-Pilchuck, at Mercer Island

t10. Lakeside Lions (9-2)

This week: at Ballard, at Garfield

t10. Seattle Prep Panthers (7-4)

This week: Lincoln (Seattle), at Franklin