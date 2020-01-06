Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (12-0)
This week: Camas, at Battle Ground
2. Mount Si Wildcats (7-3)
This week: at Issaquah, Woodinville, at Inglemoor
3. Federal Way Eagles (10-1)
This week: at Auburn Riverside, Todd Beamer
4. Chiawana Riverhawks (9-0)
This week: at Walla Walla, Kennewick, at Southridge
5. Central Valley Bears (9-1)
This week: at Mount Spokane, Lewis and Clark
6. Skyview Storm (10-2)
This week: Heritage
7. Olympia Bears (7-2)
This week: Bellarmine Prep, at Graham-Kapowsin, South Kitsap
8. Skyline Spartans (9-3)
This week: at Eastlake, Inglemoor
9. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-0)
This week: at Kamiak, Jackson
10. Auburn Riverside Ravens (9-0)
This week: River Ridge, Federal Way, Auburn
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (11-0)
This week: at Mount Si, at North Creek
2. Kentridge Chargers (9-1)
This week: at Tahoma, Kent Meridian
3. Inglemoor Vikings (6-1)
This week: Bothell, at Skyline, Mount Si
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (7-2)
This week: Kamiak, at Jackson
5. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-1)
This week: at Walla Walla, Kennewick, at Southridge
6. Rogers Rams (9-0)
This week: at South Kitsap, at Curtis, at Emerald Ridge
7. Union Titans (9-2)
This week: at Camas, Battle Ground, at Wilson
8. Central Valley Bears (7-2)
This week: at Mount Spokane, Lewis and Clark
9. Todd Beamer Titans (9-2)
This week: Enumclaw, at Federal Way
10. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-2)
This week: at Mariner, Cascade
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-2)
This week: Garfield, at Lincoln (Seattle)
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-1)
This week: at Cleveland, West Seattle
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (9-1)
This week: Central Valley, North Central
4. Garfield Bulldogs (9-2)
This week: at O’Dea, Lakeside
5. Wilson Rams (8-2)
This week: at Mount Tahoma, Bethel
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (8-2)
This week: Lincoln (Seattle), at Franklin
7. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)
This week: Kennewick, Pasco, at Hermiston (Ore.)
8. Gig Harbor Tides (9-1)
This week: Capital, at Yelm
9. West Seattle Wildcats (7-4)
This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic
10. Lakes Lancers (7-2)
This week: Stadium, at Lincoln
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (7-4)
This week: Holy Names, Lakeside
2. Bethel Braves (9-0)
This week: Bonney Lake, Wilson
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-3)
This week: Central Valley, North Central
4. Kennewick Lions (7-1)
This week: at Kamiakin, at Chiawana
5. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (9-2)
This week: Kelso, Fort Vancouver
6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-1)
This week: Cleveland, at West Seattle
7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (6-3)
This week: Liberty, at Mercer Island, at Stanwood
8. Arlington Eagles (6-2)
This week: Mountlake Terrace, at Shorewood
9. Shorecrest Scots (7-1)
This week: at Marysville-Pilchuck, at Mercer Island
t10. Lakeside Lions (9-2)
This week: at Ballard, at Garfield
t10. Seattle Prep Panthers (7-4)
This week: Lincoln (Seattle), at Franklin
