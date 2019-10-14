Here is the first state volleyball poll of the season from the state coaches association.
Class 4A
1, Tahoma
2, Puyallup
3, Rogers (Puyallup)
4, Lake Stevens
5, Richland
6, Issaquah
7, Mead
8, Walla Walla
9, West Valley (Yakima)
10, Graham Kapowsin
Receiving votes: North Creek, Auburn Riverside, Mount Vernon, Kentlake, Camas, Emerald Ridge, Kennedy Catholic, Chiawana, Gonzaga Prep, Skyview, Wenatchee.
Class 3A
1, Mount Spokane
2, Seattle Prep
3, Capital
4, Eastside Catholic
5, Arlington
6, Ferndale
7, Stadium
8, Blanchet
9, Snohomish
10, Roosevelt
Receiving votes: Peninsula, Olympia, Ballard, Bellevue, Oak Harbor, Prairie, Spanaway Lake.
Class 2A
1, Ridgefield
tie, Burlington-Edison
3, Washington
4, Lynden
5, Ellensburg
6, Columbia River
7, Steilacoom
8, Pullman
9, North Kitsap
10, Fife
tie, White River
Receiving votes: Selah, Woodland, North Mason, Black Hills, Tumwater.
Class 1A
1, Chelan
2, King’s
3, Lakeside
4, Lynden Christian
5, Goldendale
6, La Salle
7, Charles Wright Academy
8, Freeman
9, King’s Way Christian
10, Overlake
Receiving votes: Connell, Cascade Christian, Castle Rock, Meridian, Montesano, Klahowya, Coupeville, Zillah, Kiona-Benton, Okanogan.
Class 2B
1, LaConner
2, Mossyrock
3, Brewster
4, Liberty
5, Northwest Christian (Colbert)
6, Kalama
7, Toledo
8, Tri-Cities Prep
9, Ocosta
10, Toutle Lake
tie, Walla Walla Valley Academy
Receiving votes: Willapa Valley, Kittitas, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Manson, Wahkiakum, Mabton.
Class 1B
1, Pomeroy
2, Oakesdale
3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4, Selkirk
5, Firm Foundation Christian
6, Colton
7, Odessa
8, Providence Christian Classical
9, Mount Vernon Christian
10, Lake Quinault
Receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, Curlew, Three Rivers Christian.
