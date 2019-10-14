Here is the first state volleyball poll of the season from the state coaches association.

Class 4A

1, Tahoma

2, Puyallup

3, Rogers (Puyallup)

4, Lake Stevens

5, Richland

6, Issaquah

7, Mead

8, Walla Walla

9, West Valley (Yakima)

10, Graham Kapowsin

Receiving votes: North Creek, Auburn Riverside, Mount Vernon, Kentlake, Camas, Emerald Ridge, Kennedy Catholic, Chiawana, Gonzaga Prep, Skyview, Wenatchee.

Class 3A

1, Mount Spokane

2, Seattle Prep

3, Capital

4, Eastside Catholic

5, Arlington

6, Ferndale

7, Stadium

8, Blanchet

9, Snohomish

10, Roosevelt

Receiving votes: Peninsula, Olympia, Ballard, Bellevue, Oak Harbor, Prairie, Spanaway Lake.

Class 2A

1, Ridgefield

tie, Burlington-Edison

3, Washington

4, Lynden

5, Ellensburg

6, Columbia River

7, Steilacoom

8, Pullman

9, North Kitsap

10, Fife

tie, White River

Receiving votes: Selah, Woodland, North Mason, Black Hills, Tumwater.

Class 1A

1, Chelan

2, King’s

3, Lakeside

4, Lynden Christian

5, Goldendale

6, La Salle

7, Charles Wright Academy

8, Freeman

9, King’s Way Christian

10, Overlake

Receiving votes: Connell, Cascade Christian, Castle Rock, Meridian, Montesano, Klahowya, Coupeville, Zillah, Kiona-Benton, Okanogan.

Class 2B

1, LaConner

2, Mossyrock

3, Brewster

4, Liberty

5, Northwest Christian (Colbert)

6, Kalama

7, Toledo

8, Tri-Cities Prep

9, Ocosta

10, Toutle Lake

tie, Walla Walla Valley Academy

Receiving votes: Willapa Valley, Kittitas, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Manson, Wahkiakum, Mabton.

Class 1B

1, Pomeroy

2, Oakesdale

3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4, Selkirk

5, Firm Foundation Christian

6, Colton

7, Odessa

8, Providence Christian Classical

9, Mount Vernon Christian

10, Lake Quinault

Receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, Curlew, Three Rivers Christian.