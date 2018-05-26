Tahoma scored 93 points, or 42 more than second-place Issaquah. Gig Harbor won the Class 3A girls state title and Fife took the Class 2A crown. Tahoma junior Aliya Wilson won the 100, 200 and was part of the first-place 4x100 relay team.

TACOMA – After scoring 91 points and winning the state championship by 35 points a year ago, it was hard to believe the Tahoma girls track team could be even more dominant.

The Bears proved it possible Saturday, scoring 93 points, which was 42 points better than second-place Issaquah, to win their second consecutive team Class 4A state championship.

“Curtis has a great team, and we were worried about them,” Tahoma junior Aliya Wilson said. “We knew if we stuck together and pulled through it all that we would win, but I didn’t know we would win by that much. … I’m so proud of our team.”

Wilson helped the Bears take the title by winning the 100 and 200 meters on Saturday, and also helping the 4×100 relay team to a first-place finish. The scary part for the rest of the state is that Wilson — and her sister Alisha, who won the state long-jump title Friday — will be back next season.

“We want to do it next year, too, for sure,” Aliya said.

Aliya Wilson, who also won the 100 a year ago, finished this year’s race with a time of 11.96, just in front of Alisha, who finished second in 12.03.

“My 100 time wasn’t what I wanted, but I just came here to win, so I’m proud of that,” Aliya Wilson said. “It was definitely a goal (to repeat). I knew my sister was coming up on me. She took second. I was like, ‘I can’t lose to her, but I want to push her.’ ”

With her two individual state titles and the relay title Saturday, and her 100 and 4×100 relay title from a year ago, Wilson has five state championships to go along with her two team championships. Though winning individual events wasn’t new for Aliya, Alisha’s victory in the long jump was her first individual title.

“It was great,” Aliya said of Alisha’s feat. “I was so proud of her. The day before she said she was going to win the long jump, and she went out and won the long jump. I was like, ‘That’s how you do it.’ ”

The Class 3A girls team championship went to Gig Harbor, and the 2A title was won by Fife.

Notes

• Issaquah senior Sami Corman won her second state title of the week Saturday, finishing first in the 4A girls 800 meters with a time of 2:09.24. Corman won the 1,600 on Thursday.

• For the first time in her high-school career, Lake Stevens junior Taylor Roe came up empty at a state track meet. She had won all five of the previous individual events she had entered, but finished sixth in the 1,600 on Thursday and ninth in the 3,200 on Saturday. Issaquah freshman Julia David-Smith entered the 3,200 ranked No. 1, but placed third behind Eisenhower senior Erica Simison, who finished second, and Lewis and Clark senior Katie Thronson, who won the championship. Thronson also defeated Roe earlier this year for the 4A state cross-country championship.

• Eastside Catholic sophomore Kate Jendrezak won the 3A girls 800 meters with a time of 2:12.04.

• Shorecrest senior Ami Njadoe won the 3A girls 300 hurdles championship, finishing with a time of 43.63.

• Renton sophomore Faith Richardson won the 2A girls 100 meters with a time of 11.95, matching the state-meet record set by Steilacoom’s Alexis Yeater in 1998.

• The Mercer Island girls 4×200 relay team, made up of sophomore Maya Virdell, juniors Margaret Baker and Gretchen Blohm and senior Kayla Lee, won the 3A state championship in the event, finishing with a time of 1:42.86.

• Curtis senior Lexi Ellis, who is committed to Oregon, won the 4A triple-jump title for a second consecutive season. Ellis’ mark of 43-6 not only set the state-meet record, but also beat her own all-time state record of 43-5.

The previous state-meet record of 41-8¼ also belonged to Ellis, which she set last year. All six of Ellis’ attempts on Saturday surpassed the previous state-meet record.

• Puyallup junior Tanya Simora won the state championship in the 4A girls javelin with a throw of 154-6, which surpassed the state-meet record by nearly 4 feet.