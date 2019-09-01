The preseason cross-country state coaches poll was released Sunday night, and the Tahoma Bears ran their way to the top of the Class 4A boys rankings.
The Bears are the defending Class 4A state champs as they edged Central Valley of Spokane Valley and Camas, which is ranked No. 2 heading into the season.
Tahoma was the only King County team ranked No. 1 in the five classifications.
