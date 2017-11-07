Saturday, Gabrielle Dang would love to win North Creek’s first state championship when she competes at the Class 4A state swimming meet.

Whether it’s atop a podium, in a trophy case or walking across a stage, Gabrielle Dang knows about being first.

In about 20 months, Dang will be part of the first graduating class for North Creek High School. Long before that, the junior has a chance to accomplish a plethora of firsts for the Jaguars.

Saturday, Dang would love to win North Creek’s first state championship when she competes at the Class 4A state swimming meet at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. Actually, Dang will go for the first two — in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

State swimming and diving When: Friday (prelims, 3A: 9:45 a.m.; 4A: 2 p.m.; 2A: 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (finals, 3A: 9:25 a.m.; 4A: 2:20 p.m.; 2A: 7:10 p.m.) Where: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way Follow along: On Twitter, @wiaawa, @aaronlommers Top story lines: Skyline is a young team with plenty of experience and chasing a third consecutive Class 4A title. ... Will Mount Vernon senior Emma Carlton be able to repeat her performance in the 50 freestyle after setting a state record of 22.8 seconds in the event at districts? ... Four years after the Newport Knights won a title, they advanced 23 individuals and all three top-seeded relays to state, making them a favorite. ... Lakeside and Bellevue look poised for a state team-title fight, with the two KingCo squads taking the top seeds in seven of 10 individual events and all three relays. ... Led by Abby Russell’s top-seeded times in the 100 breast and 200 IM, are the Liberty Patriots in position to continue their run of Class 2A titles that sits at three in a row? Five swimmers to watch: Sarah DiMeco, Skyline, Jr.: Defending 4A champion in 200 and 500 freestyles was the SeaKing District champion in both events again last weekend. ... Janelle Rudolph, Bellevue, So.: Won the 50 free and 100 free 3A titles for the Wolverines as a freshman. Will swim the 50 and the 100 back as a sophomore. ... Amy Tang, Lakeside, Fr.: Swam an All-America automatic time of 1:47.34 to win the SeaKing District 200 freestyle, then followed it up with another AAA time of 49.81 in the 100 free. ... Abby Russell, Liberty, Sr.: She is the defending 2A champion for the Patriots in the 200 individual medley. Samantha Baron, Newport, So.: Her All-America consideration time of 55.61 seconds won the 100 butterfly at districts, while she was second in the 200 IM. Favorites: 4A – Skyline, Newport, Kamiak; 3A – Lakeside, Bellevue; 2A — Liberty Last: DiMeco and Newport junior Yulia Groysman have developed quite the rivalry in the distance freestyles. As freshmen, Groysman won both the 200 and 500 frees, with DiMeco second. A year ago, the pair reversed roles. Round three could happen this week. Doug Drowley

“I wasn’t supposed to go to North Creek,” Dang said. “I waivered in. It was my decision.”

Dang is the defending Class 4A champion in both events. She won those titles a year ago swimming for Inglemoor High, another school she had chosen to attend rather than Bothell, whose boundaries included Dang’s residence.

Dang had made the decision to attend Inglemoor for academic reasons. Inglemoor had the International Baccalaureate program she wanted. But once she began there, Dang realized maybe the I.B. program wasn’t what she wanted, after all.

“It was a lot like the AP courses,” Dang said.

And those she could get closer to home.

With North Creek opening up, Dang ended up right where she says she belonged.

“After I decided, we actually moved,” Dang said. “To a house inside the boundary for North Creek.”

Dang, a junior, is one of the team captains. And her coach, Samantha Dodson, gives Dang a lot of credit for where the Jaguars are after just one season.

“Gabby is always giving our other swimmers a lot of tips,” said Dodson, a former Bothell swimmer in her first year as a head coach. “She helps on turns, other things. She really is a leader.”

Dodson believes Dang is a big reason she won’t be alone on the deck at King County representing North Creek this weekend. Because Dang has shown an example, and pushed her 20 or so teammates, sophomore Jazlynn Tak also will swim the 50 free and 100 butterfly when the prelims begin at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Freshmen Baohan Tran and Aylssa Husted also will swim with Tak and Dang in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.

Dang, though, will be the Jaguars’ standard-bearer.

She won her titles a year ago in an All-America automatic time of 23.06 seconds in the 50 and an All-America consideration time of 50.83 in the 100. That has Dang in position to shoot for some lofty goals this week, considering she already has AAA times in the 50 (done at the KingCo meet two weeks ago) and AAC times in the 100 — all done in her regular practice suit, no less.

“When it’s a 50 and she’s a full body length ahead,” Dodson said, “you watch, and it’s like, ‘Really, is that clock right?’ I feel really humbled to even get to work with her.”

Dang will be in her competition suit this weekend as she chases not just titles but perhaps state records. Mount Rainier’s Leona Jennings set the mark in the 50 at 22.92 seconds in 2008, the same year that Kentlake’s Chelsea Bailey went 49.82 in the 100.

“I have raced both of them in club,” said Dang, who recently moved from Wave to Bellevue Club and went 23.12 in the 50 and 50.85 in the 100 at the league meet. “When I did those times, I was coming off hard training. I feel really confident going into state. Those are a really strong goal.”

Goals that would add to Dang’s firsts.

“It’s always motivating, a moment of glory,” Dang said. “But it’s also a moment of, ‘What can I do next?’ ”