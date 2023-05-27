PUYALLUP — For almost 72 minutes, the Skyline High School boys soccer team couldn’t crack the Puyallup defense.

Then came a ray of sunshine, literally.

With the sun directly in the line of vision for Puyallup goalkeeper Alexis Cruz-Hernandez, Skyline junior midfielder Colin McKenna took full advantage on a 43-yard free kick to send the Spartans to a 1-0 lead and on the way to their first state title in boys soccer.

McKenna sent a hard shot toward the goal and Cruz-Hernandez likely never saw it as it tumbled through a Puyallup defender and off the Vikings’ keeper in the 72nd minute as Skyline went on a 2-0 victory on Saturday night in the Class 4A state championship game at Sparks Stadium.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” McKenna said. “I couldn’t even tell what happened. I turned around and the next thing you knew it was in the back of the net. That was pretty amazing.

“I feel like the defender faked out a header and it kind of threw the keeper off. It was probably the sun a lot too.”

Braden Ferreira took advantage of a Cruz-Hernandez miscue on a clear, converting a 16-yard shot neatly into the far-left corner of the net to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute.

“To watch the boys seize the opportunity was really great,” said Skyline coach Don Braman, who in his 25th year at the helm had been 0-3 in state championship games on the boys side. “I thought we absolutely pounded on Puyallup all night long. And, it was like, ‘Why won’t the ball go in?’

“We must’ve had four or five shots from five yards out that we just couldn’t get it past another body.”

Braman captured a state title as coach of the Spartan girls in the fall and bookended it on Saturday. The boys finished the season 16-5-0.

“We just kept going for it,” McKenna said. “I thought the team played really well. It was one of our best games of the season. Braman’s been the coach for such a long time, so I bet it feels amazing for him.”

Skyline started pelting the Puyallup (14-4-4) with shots at the 49th minute and didn’t stop for about 12 minutes. Two shots were just wide and another hit off the cross bar during the onslaught.

The offensive pressure finally boiled over with two goals in the final eight minutes.

“Colin was intelligent and noticed where the ball was at and took his opportunity and made a real tough ball for the keeper to get to,” Braman said of McKenna’s ice-breaking goal. “And Braden with the insurance [goal] was just perfect. I’m so proud of these boys and it just makes me think back to all the other finals appearances we’ve had and everything we’ve learned.”

Skyline made its fourth state-title game appearance (all in 4A), going 0-3 in its first attempts to secure a state crown. The Spartans fell 1-0 to Bellarmine Prep in the 2022 4A final after losses to Pasco 1-0 in overtime in 2018 and league rival Eastlake 2-0 in 2011.

Puyallup won its lone state title in boys soccer in 2019, taking down Mount Si 2-1 in the 4A final after falling in the 2008 4A final to Bellarmine Prep 2-1.

Both schools were runners-up in league play with Skyline taking second in KingCo 4A and Puyallup finishing No. 2 in SPSL 4A. Skyline now owns a 5-1 edge over Puyallup in state soccer matchups.