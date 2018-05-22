Last year, she won Class 4A state titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, an impressive and exhausting feat. This year, she’ll concentrate on repeating in the longer races.

LAKE STEVENS — Taylor Roe did something remarkable by winning the Class 4A state championship in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter races at last year’s state track and field meet as a sophomore. Arguably, something even more remarkable happened at state cross-country meet last fall.

Roe lost.

After winning all seven individual state championships she had attempted between cross country and track in her freshman and sophomore years, Roe tasted defeat for the first time in her high-school career at the hands of Lewis and Clark senior Katie Thronson, who finished with a time of 17:35, just over two seconds ahead of Roe.

State track and field When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday Where: Class 4A, 3A and 2A, Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma; Class 1A, 2B, 1B, Eastern Washington University, Cheney Top story lines: Tahoma junior Aliya Wilson will look to defend her 4A state title in the 100. She comes into the state meet ranked No. 1 in her classification and is also ranked No. 1 in the 200 meters. ... Kentridge senior Tyler Cronk will attempt to defend his 4A high jump title, he enters the state meet with a season-best mark of 7-foot-3, which is tied for the best in the nation. His goal all season has been to break the state record at 7-4.5. ... The finals of the boys 4A 100 and 200 meter races should provide some drama. The top three times in each event are owned by the same three athletes, Federal Way sophomore Anthony Frazier has the top time in the 100 with 10.78, while Kentridge senior Solomon Hines and Graham-Kapowsin senior D'Angelo Biggs are tied for second with a time of 10.79. Hines has the top time in the 200 at 21.75, while Biggs comes in at 22.01 and Frazier at 22.02. ... Issaquah has a couple of favorites in senior Luke George, who comes in with the top 4A time in the 800 and 1,600 and senior Joey Jensen, who has the top marks in the shot put and discus. ... Lincoln's James Mwaura looks like the one to beat in the 3A boys 1,600 and 3,200, coming in with the top time in both events. Mwaura won the 3,200 last year and places third in the 1,600. Last: After winning the state championship as a sophomore, Edmonds-Woodway's Yukino Parle placed second in the 3,200 at last year's state meet to Jordan Oakes of Holy Names. Parle seems poised to get her title back this season, coming into the state meet with the second-best time in the state behind Issaquah freshman Julia David-Smith, who competes in 4A. Parle's top time this year is just over 18 seconds better than her nearest 3A competitor.

“It was definitely really tough,” Roe said. “It was tough to go through that right then and there, but the girl that I raced did awesome that day. That’s the best I could do on that day, and I just had to learn to accept that and focus my energy on track season and just trying to do well.”

Bouncing back likely won’t be a problem for Roe.

“She’s always been one of the most motivated athletes I’ve ever worked with,” Lake Stevens’ distance coach Stuart Chaffee said. “Part of what makes her a great athlete is just how fierce of a competitor she is. I think (finishing second at the cross country state meet) lit even more of a fire under her.”

Roe decided not to defend her title in the 800, instead focusing her attention on the 1,600 and 3,200 at the state meet, which begins Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

“It’s really tempting and I thought about it,” Roe said. “But I think this is the best choice for me right now. Every season is different. Last year, that was the best decision to go for all three. That was the time to do it.”

Roe participates in several events after the school season is over, and Chaffee said winning all three titles took a lot out of her.

“We just asked her to do a lot of stuff for us last year and she did it exceptionally well, but when she got to the end of the season, she was just a little tired,” Chaffee said. “We didn’t want to burn her out.”

Still, completing the trifecta last year is a memorable accomplishments for Roe and her coaches.

“I love the 800, I just think it’s such a cool race,” Roe said. “I was so happy I was able to run it last year because my freshman year I just focused on the 1,600 and 3,200. As a distance runner, people don’t think you have foot speed, so it’s nice to run a good 800. It’s just fun.”

Distance runners often shoot to win the cross country title, along with the 1,600 and 3,200 in the same year. But adding the 800 to the mix is something Chaffee can’t recall ever seeing.

“I think it really showed her range,” Chaffee said. “In the distance-running world we have this term that we throw around talking about winning the triple crown, which is the cross country state title, the mile state title and the two-mile state title. That’s kind of like the ultimate prize in distance running is to be able to win all three of those races, but to be able to do that and win the 800 is just unprecedented. It’s just unheard of.”

Chaffee believes that range will be appealing to college coaches who are looking to recruit Roe, who still hasn’t made any decisions about her future plans.

Roe won her first cross-country state title while attending Kamiak High School in Mukilteo before her family moved into the Lake Stevens school district midway through her freshman year.

Lake Stevens head coach Jeff Page and Chaffee said it kind of felt like winning the lottery. Roe delivered her first two state titles for Lake Stevens a few months later.

“The first state meet, her first year, she won the 1,600 and the 3,200 and I’m walking around down there and other coaches are saying, “Congrats, coach,’ ” Page said. “I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t do anything except issue her a uniform and tell her what time the bus is leaving.’ ”

Page has seen a lot of good athletes in his 40 years of coaching, but no one with the credentials of Roe. But what impresses him the most about the phenom is her commitment to the team. Roe runs a leg of the 4×400 relay and often has to do it shortly after running a longer event such as the 3,200.

“It would be easy as a really stellar athlete to just focus on what is good for Taylor, but she doesn’t do that,” Page said. “ The team part of it is really important to her.”