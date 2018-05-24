Lake Stevens' Taylor Roe, who won the event last year, finished sixth during the first day of the state meet at Mount Tahoma High School.

TACOMA – One thing was certain going into the finals of the Class 4A girls 1,600-meters at the state track and field championships on Thursday: The winner of the race was going to have to earn it.

Four of the competitors in the final had top-100 times in the nation, including Lake Stevens junior Taylor Roe, who won the race her first two years of high school.

But for the first time in six tries in her high-school career, Roe didn’t cross the finish line first in an individual event. Instead, it was Issaquah senior Sami Corman, who won the championship, finishing with a time of 4:50.76. Roe finished in sixth place with a time of 4:59.42 at Mount Tahoma High School.

“I’m really grateful to my coaches and my family and friends, but especially all the runners in the race that I’ve been racing with for the last four years,” Corman said. “I’ve definitely had an appreciation for the level of competition that 4A in Washington has.

“I’ve had a rocky road since (winning the 1,600 as a freshman), so it feels a lot like validation now that some of my hard work is paying off,” Corman said. “For a while, it didn’t really feel like it. It’s definitely showed me in the last couple of years that progress isn’t always linear, so it felt really awesome to do it again today.”

Corman’s freshman teammate, Julia David-Smith, who came into the race ranked No. 1 in the state this season, finished third with a time of 4:51.57. Though she didn’t win, David-Smith has played a big role as a freshman for the Eagles track team.

“She’s change the whole dynamic – for the better – of our team this year,” Corman said. “We’ve had a really strong women’s distance team for the last couple of years and most of us are current juniors and seniors but throwing Julia into the mix has really pushed the competition to a much higher level.”

It was a disappointing finish for Roe, but she will have a chance to bounce back in the 3,200 on Saturday.

“I have all the respect in the world for Taylor,” Corman said. “She’s an incredible athlete and person and I think we’re good friends. I’m honored to beat her in this race, but I know it’s just one race.”

Notes