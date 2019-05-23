TACOMA — Last year, as a freshman, Issaquah’s Julia David-Smith was outkicked in the final stretch of the Class 4A girls 1,600-meter final at the state track meet by senior teammate Sami Corman and Lewis and Clark senior Katie Thronson.

There would be no outkicking David-Smith on Thursday at Mount Tahoma Stadium. The sophomore won the first individual state title of her high-school career in the 1,600, finishing first with a time of 4:50.35.

“It felt good,” David-Smith said. “I’ve been really close the past two years to getting state titles, and just missing it by a couple of seconds or so. It felt really good to finally just get it.”

David-Smith outlasted Walla Walla sophomore Ella Nelson (4:52.52) by nearly two seconds and finished well ahead of Bellarmine freshman Ella Borsheim, who finished third in 4:57.01 and Lake Stevens senior Taylor Roe, a two-time winner in the event, who finished fourth in 4:57.83.

The mile race has been loaded with talent in recent years, and this year was no exception. But David-Smith appears to have established herself as the state’s premier girls’ long-distance runner in 4A.

“I prefer going in with a lot of fast girls,” David-Smith said. “It just makes it more fun to run with people. Most of the season, I just tend to run alone in races and I don’t really like it because it’s just lonely and not fun. Having people in front of me, next to me, behind me and just all around me makes me run faster and I like it.”

David-Smith said going into a race with so many talented girls requires her to consider many different scenarios of how the race may play out.

“You have to have a strategy set and have a plan-B,” David-Smith said. “I had a plan-A, plan-B and plan-C for this race. I went in having (considered) tons of situations and strategies. Plan-A worked out.”

David-Smith will go for her second distance title of the meet on Saturday in the 3,200-meter final.

“I’m pretty excited about the mile, but it’s not time to celebrate yet,” David-Smith said. “I still have work to do in the two-mile.”

Notes