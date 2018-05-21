The Class 3A state singles champ will team up with friend Alex Blattner and take aim at a state doubles championship.

Aaron Yuan wants another state tennis championship.

Not just for himself but for good friend Alex Blattner as well.

So, rather than try to defend his Class 3A singles title this weekend in Kennewick, Yuan has joined forces with his Seattle Prep teammate to take aim at the doubles crown.

State tennis When: Friday-Saturday Class 4A: Columbia Basin Racquet Club (Richland), Hanford High School Class 3A: Tri-City Court Club, Kamiakin High School (Kennewick) Class 2A: Nordstrom Tennis Center (University of Washington) Class 1A/2B/1B: Yakima Tennis Club WIAA.com

A little less pressure, a lot more fun — that’s the way Yuan sees it.

“I already won last year, and I wanted to give it a shot in doubles,” he said. “It’s my senior year and I figured I might as well have a little fun with it playing with Alex, who is also a very good tennis player and a really good friend as well.”

Yuan said he had never envisioned winning a state singles title when he arrived at Seattle Prep as a freshman, and was happy with his fourth-place finish that season. He took second as a sophomore before running the table last spring without losing a set.

“When I went into high school my freshman year, at the end of the tennis season, my goal was just to play No. 1 (singles),” he said. “I never thought I’d be able to win state, to be honest. The moment I won state I realized that anything is possible. It sounds cheesy, but it’s just so true. I just felt a moment of relief and happiness when I won, and like everything was OK.”

Yuan found out last fall he’d been accepted into Whitman College and was assured a spot on the tennis team, where he likely will play doubles — another good reason to make the switch.

“I figured I might as well get some doubles experience and try to improve my game,” he said.

Blattner, a junior, is an accomplished player in his own right, twice placing third at state in doubles with partner Matt Zach, who graduated last spring. Blattner and Yuan had played some doubles at the Seattle Tennis Club and began talking about joining forces at Seattle Prep.

“We’ve always had chemistry playing together,” Blattner said.

It was Yuan’s call, and he said he made it about halfway through the season — with the blessing of coach Mark Frisby.

“It was Aaron’s decision, and he’s got a great opportunity to win doubles at state,” Frisby said.

But they all know it won’t be easy. Yuan and Blattner have only played a handful of matches together and are 9-2, most recently losing to Lakeside’s Tate Fuller and Jack Delafield in the semifinals of the Class 3A SeaKing District tournament, 6-4, 6-4. They beat Fuller and Delafield by identical scores in the Metro tournament semis — and expect another rematch at state.

Lake Washington’s Shabhu Purohit and Nedim Suko will be a favorite, coming off the SeaKing championship.

Yuan and Blattner complement each other well.

Yuan on Blattner: “His experience in doubles really helps keep us in check. He’s a really smart player, which is good for me because sometimes I really get down on myself. … We really play for each other and both really put our hearts and souls into this game, fighting for every point.”

Blattner on Yuan: “He has really powerful ground strokes. I’m amazed at how much power he gets on his forehand, especially. He’s not a huge dude (5 foot 8, 150 pounds) and he still manages to get a lot of power on his forehand.”

Together, they believe they can come out on top this weekend.

“My goal is to do the best we can and hopefully to get the win, for me and for Blattner,” Yuan said. “I want to set a good example for him, and I want us both to become better tennis players. Hopefully we’ll play our best and take our tennis to the next level.”