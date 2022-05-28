Lakeside swept the Class 3A team tennis titles, held at various venues Saturday in Richland.

The Lions won the titles with their depth, as they had no state champions in singles or doubles.

The girls team scored 30 points to edge Mercer Island by four points. The boys edged Lake Washington 27-22.

Amber Edmonds’ fifth-place finish in singles was the only placer for Lakeside in singles. They picked up points in the doubles as Kate Parsons and Ava Loop beat teammates Amelia Hegstrom and Halle Fenkner in the third/sixth-place match 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Mercer Island got the doubles title with Rachel Garton and Ava Chatalas. Holy Names got the singles title with Natalie Fuller.

Vincent Yang had a runner-up finish for the Lakeside boys, losing to Brett Pearson of Lake Washington 6-2, 6-2.

The Lions also got a third-place finish from Jack Scott, who beat Ballard’s Silas Healy 6-3, 6-2.

Lake Washington won the boys doubles title, as John and Matthew Wehrle beat Seattle Prep’s Brendan Cannon and Beau Oaksmith 6-4, 6-4.

Inglemoor’s Alyssa Chinn and Karen Lu won the Class 4A girls doubles title in Kennewick by beating Kristen and Maddie Kam of Skyline 7-5, 6-3.

An all-Sammamish final in the Class 2A helped the Hawks claim the Class 2A boys title at Nordstrom Tennis Center at the University of Washington.

Josh Chou beat teammate Miles Lander in the singles final 6-3, 6-0.

At the small-school tournament in Yakima, Josh Davydov of Seattle Academy beat Soren Ghorai of Eastside Prep for the boys single title 6-0, 6-1.

Cal Jones and Quinn Chow of The Bush School beat Declan and Avery Vail of Overlake 6-1, 6-2 for the boys doubles title.

Behind a runner-up finish by Anna Cheng, who lost 6-4, 6-2 in the final to Sophie Buttorff of Charles Wright, Forest Ridge won the Class 1A girls title.