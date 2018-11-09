Skyline senior Sarah DiMeco and Newport senior Yulia Groysman have battled in the pool for years, as have their teams for the state title.

Skyline and Newport set the tone for what could be a competitive weekend in the first event of Friday’s prelims at the Class 4A state swimming and diving championship at the King County Aquatic Center.

Skyline qualified first in the 200-yard relay, finishing with an All-American consideration time of 1 minute, 45.97 seconds. Right behind the Spartans were the defending state champions from Newport, which finished second with a time of 1:46.76.

The relay teams include Skyline senior Sarah DiMeco and Newport senior Yulia Groysman, who have developed quite the friendly rivalry in their successful high-school careers.

“We both swim club on different teams, so we’re always racing in the distance freestyle,” DiMeco said. “It’s just kind of like a friendly rivalry. We’re always racing, whether it’s national events or just meets in Washington.”

Groysman said the rivalry is real but doesn’t extend outside the pool.

“There is this tension and rivalry inside the pool,” Groysman said. “I don’t think there is outside the pool. I think we’re friends outside the pool.”

The rivalry was on display in the first individual event of competition, the 200-freestyle.

Groysman came into the event seeded No. 1, but DiMeco finished with a season-best 1:50.02 to qualify first. Groysman qualified second with a time of 1:50.59. Both were All-American consideration times.

DiMeco also qualified first in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:51.96. Groysman was second with a time of 4:57.83.

“It’s kind of a sentimental meet because I’m a senior and a lot of the girls on our team are seniors,” DiMeco said. “It’s our last meet, so I want to do as well as I can in prelims and finals.”

The Knights ran away with the title last season, scoring 334 points, while Skyline finished second with 200 points. Newport is the favorite to win a fourth title since 2012, but if the race for the team-title loses intrigue, the battle between DiMeco and Groysman should provide plenty of drama.

Three-way battle for Class 3A title?

After four consecutive Class 3A state championships for Lakeside, Bellevue dethroned the Lions for the championship in 2017. The two teams were the clear favorites entering this year’s state meet in Federal Way, but it looks like the Wolverines and Lions have a challenger. Behind a young nucleus, Lake Washington has thrown its name into the mix.

Between relays and individual events, the Kangaroos earned 11 spots in the finals on Saturday, which was tied with Lakeside. The Lions and Kangaroos figure to challenge for the title, but the Wolverines remain the favorite to repeat. Bellevue earned 12 spots in Saturday’s finals, including qualifying first in five events.

Qualifying first in two of those five events was junior Janelle Rudolph. Rudolph finished the 50-freestyle in 23.14 and the 100-backstroke in 54.26, both automatic All-American times. She’s the two-time defending state champ in both events.

Also

North Creek senior Gabrielle Dang tied the state record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.10.