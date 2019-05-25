SPOKANE — The Jackson Timberwolves rode the strong right arm of Iyanla DeJesus to a second consecutive Class 4A state softball title, beating Lake Stevens 16-2 in a title game that was played late and under the lights.

Jackson needed to win four games Saturday after most of Friday’s games were washed out in a rainstorm so heavy it rendered the five fields at Dwight Merkel Field unplayable.

Lake Stevens took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but it was all Jackson from there.

The Timberwolves scored three runs in the third to take the lead, six more in the fourth and seven in the fifth to shorten the game because of the 10-run rule.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday to make up for Friday’s rain delay, Jackson beat Camas 4-3, topped Tahoma in the quarterfinals 7-2 and beat Redmond in the semifinals, 4-2.

Redmond and Richland shared the third-place trophy after playing late into Saturday to reach the trophy game. Redmond also played four games Saturday.