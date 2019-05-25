SUMNER — Vashon Island made its first appearance in a Class 1A state boys soccer championship match a memorable one.

Senior Tommy Delargy scored two goals and Bellamy Cox-Sitkiewicz headed in another as the Pirates decisively defeated previously unbeaten Winlock-Toledo 3-1 Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium to earn the school’s state championship trophy in the sport.

“We’ve been telling them that it’s going to take just one lucky team to get through, and we were that team,” sixth-year coach Benjamin Bork said.

Vashon Island (18-2-2) controlled the pace of the game from the start and outshot Winlock-Toledo (17-1-4) 13-4 for the match, yielding only its second goal of four state-tournament matches in the final two minutes. Junior goalkeeper Richard Revas was required to make just three saves.

“It was dominant, absolutely,” Cox said. “We like to play a possession game, and we did exactly that.

“Probably no one expected us to be here,” he said. “But the underdogs made it into the championship game, and today we were just much better.”

The Pirates produced six good scoring chances without allowing a shot on their own goal in the opening 20 minutes.

In the 22nd minute, Delargy and team assists leader Jacob Heuschert exchanged a series of back-and-forth passes while waving through the core of the Winlock-Toledo defense before Delargy lifted a chip shot from 12 yards out past United’s keeper.

“We’re really strong up the middle,” Delargy said. “It’s been our strength all season.”

Seven minutes later, the nimble-footed Delargy barely missed another goal when, after another round of back-and-forth passes, this time with senior forward Finley Oswald, led to a hard blast from 15 yards out that was barely controlled by a diving save.

“He’s just a skilled striker,” Cox said of Delargy. “The control that he has and his foot mastery, dribbling and shooting, is just beyond anybody I’ve seen.”

In the 31st minute, Oswald bounced a near-goal off the crossbar, gathered the rebound and set up Cox-Sitkiewicz for a header from 10 yards out.

Delargy added his second goal in the 72nd minute, taking a rebound and drilling a rocket just inside the near post from 16 yards away, giving Vashon Island a 3-0 lead.

“Once we got that goal, I felt like it was over,” he said. “We had a lot of motivation to win this game. It feels amazing to be state champion.”

In the third-place match, Overlake (14-3-3) of Redmond defeated Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw. Junior defenseman Alex Martin booted in the winning kick for a 5-4 edge.