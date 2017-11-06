The Chargers made it through districts despite a back line that’s been reworked because of injuries and defections.

Some 138 different teams in the Marysville-Getchell High School colors of forest green, Vegas gold, white and black have lined up with the hopes of landing a state berth in a team sport. Since the school opened in 2010, that goal hasn’t been met.

That all changed last week.

The drought ended when the Marysville-Getchell girls soccer team downed Shore­crest 1-0 on Halloween in the Class 3A Northwest District semifinals to claim the school’s first state appearance in a team sport.

State soccer When: Tuesday and Wednesday, first-round state matches; Friday and Saturday quarterfinals; Nov. 17-18 semifinals and finals. Where: Various home sites around the state. Follow along: @TimesPrepsMattM; @WIAAWA. Top story lines: Despite losing its best player, Sophie Hirst, to academy soccer, Seattle Prep (13-2-2) remains a threat to capture the Class 3A title that eluded the Panthers as favorites last season. Prep just came off a 3-1 victory over Lakeside in the Metro League title match Thursday. … Issaquah will attempt to send off longtime coach Tom Bunnell in Class 4A championships style in his final season. The Eagles shoot for their fifth state crown under Bunnell, who announced he’s retiring after the season. … Class 3A sports the lone classification with two undefeated, untied teams: Kamiakin of Kennewick (17-0-0) and Stadium of Tacoma (16-0-0). White River (17-0-0) is the lone unbeaten, untied squad in 2A. Two unbeaten teams are left in 4A: Central Valley of Spokane (15-0-0) and Puyallup (14-0-4). Other unbeatens are 1A Cascade of Leavenworth (17-0-1) and 1B/2B Brewster (17-0-0). … Class 4A Rogers of Puyallup makes its first state appearance despite entering with a losing record of 6-9-4. Top five players: F Maddie Kemp, Camas, Jr. (37 goals, 13 assists); F Bea Franklin, Seattle Prep (17 goals, 7 assists); MF Claudia Longo, Issaquah, Sr. (12 goals, 9 assists); MF Makenna Carr, Liberty (Issaquah), Sr. (24 goals, 11 assists); GK Annie Taylor, Skyline, Sr. (12 shutouts). Favorites: Girls 4A: Central Valley (Spokane), Issaquah, Puyallup, Camas (defending champs). Girls 3A: Kamiakin (Kennewick), Stadium (Tacoma). Girls 2A: White River. Girls 1A: Cascade (Leavenworth), Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls, Klahowya, LaSalle. Girls 1B/2B: Brewster. Boys 1B/2B: St. George’s (defending champs). Note: Skyline (14-3-0) enters state after winning a KingCo record fifth consecutive tournament championship, beating regular-season champion Issaquah 1-0 Thursday. The Spartans haven’t missed state since 2007, making 10 consecutive state appearances. Matt Massey

It was amazing for many reasons, mostly because the Chargers (10-4-4) were ravaged by injury late in the season, causing some major lineup shifts.

“It’s kind of surreal what we’ve done with all the injuries, and we keep thinking when are we going to go down, but everyone wants it bad enough that we keeping stepping up and people rise to the occasion,” said Chargers senior Hannah Jones, who moved from midfield to center back on defense as a result of late-season injuries. “Our coach (Kyle Suits) always says when there’s injuries, when we are put in that situation, he calls it, ‘Next woman up.’ Whether it’s a JV player we bring up, or just someone who has to fill in a position that they have to rise to the occasion.”

Even though Marysville-Getchell fell to Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in the Northwest District title match Saturday, it won’t dampen the long-awaited accomplishment of a state berth.

The Chargers, who were tied for fifth in Wesco 3A in the regular season, open the state playoffs at Prairie of Vancouver on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“There’s something about this group, and they’re just tough kids,” Suits said. “I mean they’re physically tough, they’re emotionally tough, they’re resilient. They’re good students in the classroom. They show up to school and they engage in school and they engage in soccer. It’s just a unique group of kids.”

All these late victories are remarkable because of all the bad luck right around the time of the Chargers’ regular-season finale Oct. 24 — a 3-2 defeat against Shorecrest. The team endured two concussions, an ACL tear, a pair of broken teeth, a possible broken leg and had a player leave the team.

“The devastation was basically the whole back line was injured or quit within 24 hours,” Suits said. “We had one day to remake the team essentially before we played Lynnwood in a play-in game. So, basically, now the back line is made up of midfielders. The kids, they’ve all adjusted.”

“With last year’s team,” Jones said, “we talked about how we had a lot of raw talent and this year we have a lot of raw heart.”