The Mustangs made it to state for the first time since 2007, and their looking for their first state win since 1986 when they play North Thurston.

It was the moment of truth for wide-eyed sophomores Jacen Stein and Ricardo Escalante.

A heartbreaking golden-goal defeat for the young Redmond High School boys soccer players shook their foundation and set in motion an initiative to turn around the program.

The team was tired of getting stepped on.

In one short year, it seems that the two juniors — Stein, a forward, and Escalante, the starting goalkeeper — have followed through on a promise to make the Mustangs relevant again. Redmond (14-3-0) won the KingCo 3A/2A regular-season title and with last week’s shootout win over perennial power Mercer Island — thanks to a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks — gave the program its first state berth since 2007.

“The boys are making a point that they have a say in how things go,” Mustangs coach Lacy Wilkinson said. “I think one thing that’s helped us is the that the boys have felt really disrespected. We get a lot of the blue bloods of the programs around who have kind of overlooked us.

“That chip on the shoulder has helped the kids a lot this year. That goes a long ways.”

Falling short really stung in 2017 as their season ended at 8-10-0 and short of inclusion to the state playoffs. When the Class 3A state tournaments begins Tuesday, the Mustangs are more than happy to be part of the 16-team tournament.

Walking off the field after a confidence-shaking 3-2 overtime loss to Interlake in a loser-out KingCo playoff match, the revelations began. After shedding some tears, Stein and Escalante vowed to make things different going forward.

“I just remember talking to Ricardo after that very tough loss to Interlake, saying that we never wanted to feel like that again,” Stein said. “We walked off the field and there were some tears. We just didn’t want to feel like that again. Never again.”

Escalante has supplied eight shutouts and helped the Mustangs with a 43-13 advantage in goals. He also made two big saves in the state-clinching win over Mercer Island.

“I just remember Jacen saying, ‘The work starts today and we’re going to start our journey to get a (league championship) ring,’ ” Escalante said.

Now, the Mustangs are enjoying their first winning season in three years.

“We gained a lot of motivation from that loss,” said Stein, who has 14 goals and eight assists. “We are just playing a more controlled style than last year when we kicked the ball up the field a lot. And our chemistry is just a lot better.”

Wilkinson, the Mustangs’ third-year coach, will reserve judgment on how far the program has come until the season’s completion.

“We’ve taken a more holistic approach in general with the program, where the C team, the JV team and the varsity are all integrated together and all feed into the varsity,” he said. “We have the same philosophy, the same style, the same drills and everything is similar in the program. That way the players can plug in and they know what to do when they move up a level. The uniformity of the system has helped a lot.”

If Redmond can post a win in its state opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against North Thurston (14-3-0), it will mark the first time the Mustangs have won a state match since beating Mariner in 1986 in a 4A state opener.

“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Stein said.