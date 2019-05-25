Rosalie Fish had a big weekend at the small-school state track and field meet Saturday in Cheney.

The senior for Muckleshoot Tribal School in Auburn won three state titles in the distance races and took second in the 400 — all while advocating for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Fish ran with red paint over her mouth to raise awareness.

She won the 1,600 on Friday in 5 minutes, 15.22 seconds. Saturday, she won the 800 in 2:20.93, the 3,200 in 11:44.11 and took second in the 400 at 1:01.2, just behind Kenna Clark of Valley Christian (1:00.91).

• Amelia Hewson of Northwest School won the Class 1A 100 hurdles in 15.08.

• King’s Naomi Smith won the 1A 3,200 in 10:35.37.

• Cedar Park Christian-Bothell’s Mikaehla Brown won the 1A javelin at 109 feet, 11 inches.

Yim repeats, Lakeside takes title

Alan Yim repeated as Class 3A state boys tennis champ and led Lakeside to the team title in Kennewick.

Yim beat Brett Pearson of Lake Washington 6-3, 6-4 in the title match. The Lions also got points from their doubles team of Jason Edmonds and Jack Delafield, who took third, beating Garfield’s Ben Ferry and Mitch Battison.

Lakeside scored 25 points for the title. Lake Washington was second with 17.

Mercer Island’s Kevin Chen and Chris Elliott beat Garfield’s August Knox and Nick Bishop for the double title 6-1, 6-4.

Interlake won the Class 3A girls title as Sylvia Elund and Chalize Yey won the doubles crown with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Lakeside’s Amber Edmonds and Crystal Xu. Addie Eklund was third and Olivia Sun was fifth in singles for Interlake, and Angel Le and Abby Nash were fourth in doubles.

Nathan Hale’s Mia Ljubas won the girls singles title, beating Seattle Prep’s Amelia Asfaw 6-4, 6-2 in the title match.

• Newport won the Class 4A boys team title held in Hanford and Richland. Amol Koll won the single title 6-1, 6-1 over Brady Thomas of Jackson.

The Grizzlies were second in doubles as Arnav Sahu and Lucas Huang lost to Anuj Vimawala and Daniel Sohn of Jackson 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Skyline’s Reanne Lee and Dora Varsa won the doubles title by beating Carolyn Johnson and Madelyn Dibble of Lewis and Clark 6-1, 6-2.

Kentwood’s Erika Ito beat Thomas Jefferson’s Nancy Cabanas for the 4A girls singles title 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Thomas Jefferson won the team title.

• Seattle Academy had a big day in the Class 2B/1B tournament in Yakima.

The Cardinals won the girls team title as they took the top spots in singles. Sophia Fonseca beat teammate Penelope Owen 6-1, 6-4.

Anders and Tate Gibbons won the boys doubles title 6-4, 6-1 over Michael Yang and Nicholas Arron of University Prep. The Cardinals were second in the boys race to Charles Wright 27-21.