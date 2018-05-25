The Mountlake Terrace baseball team advanced to the Class 2A state-title game by beating West Valley-Spokane 7-3 in the state semifinals.

The Mountlake Terrace baseball team advanced to the Class 2A state-title game by beating West Valley-Spokane 7-3 in the state semifinals at County Stadium in Yakima.

The Hawks (18-8) advance to play Ellensburg, the defending state champs, in the title game Saturday at 4 p.m. Ellensburg (21-4) beat WF West 4-0 in the other semifinal, which was a rematch of last year’s state-title game.

• Freeman beat Cedar Park Christian 13-1 in a Class 1A state semifinal.

tennis

• The Class 3A state boys tennis doubles semifinals in Kennewick, Lakeside’s Tate Fuller and Jack Delafield will play Michael Campbell and Thomas Sui in one semifinal. Campbell and Sui beat the Seattle Prep duo of Aaron Yuan and Cole Blattner in the first round. Yuan won the state singles title last year and was looking to win in doubles. Yuan and Blattner rebounded and came through the consolation bracket and will play for fifth/eighth places on Saturday.

Garfield’s Nick Bishop and August Knox will play Lake Washington’s Shubhu Purohit and Nedim Suko in the other semifinal.

• The Class 3A boys singles semis are full of SeaKing District players. O’Dea’s Thomas Pauisell will play Mercer Island’s Christian Anderson in one semi Saturday. Garfield’s Andrew Suver and Lakeside’s Alan Yim play in the other.

• In the Class 2A tournament at the University of Washington, two Liberty boys teams could meet in the state title game. Bryan Le and Marco Sabrino are in one semifinal and Calvin and Colby Vuong are in the other.

• In the Class 3A girls singles tournament, Interlake advanced two to the semifinals. Addie Eklund will play Seattle Prep’s Amelia Asfaw in one semifinal, and Abby Nash will play Timberline’s Angela Schuster in the other.

Interlake also had two teams in the doubles semifinals. Jessica Liang and Shreya Muskund play in one semifinal. Olivia Sun and Sylvia Eklund play in the other.