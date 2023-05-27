Mercer Island swept the boys and girls Class 3A state team titles on Saturday at the Vancouver Tennis Center.
The Islander boys edged Lakeside 35-32. The girls beat Lakeside 21-18.
Mercer Island won with doubles as the boys and girls took the top two spots.
In the Class 3A girls singles final, Interlake’s Julia Zhang beat Lake Washington’s Melina Davda 7-5, 6-1. In the boys singles final, Lakeside’s Vincent Yang beat Bellevue’s Daniel Kim 6-0, 7-5.
Overlake won the Class 1A girls title on the strength of its doubles title by Sylvia Lou and Sharon Zhang, who beat Chelan’s Piper Grossberg and Maya Cowan 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Seattle Academy won the Class 1B/2B/1A boys team title as Nabih Farhat won the singles title 6-4, 6-2 vs. Eastside Prep’s Soren Ghorai. Seattle was second in the doubles title as Bush’s Cal Jones and Bernie Rosen took the title 6-3, 6-4 over Seattle’s Beck Langstraat and Ryan Heyworth. Jones was part of a state doubles title last year.
Boys soccer: Seattle Academy wins 1A title
Seattle Academy won its second state title, the last one coming in 2016, as it beat Emerald Sound Conference rival Overlake 1-0 in the state championship final in Renton.
Softball: Jackson gets title
Jackson (26-1) showed why it was the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state softball tournament in Richland, beating WesCo rival Glacier Peak (23-5) for the title 6-1.
Jackson has made deep runs in recent years, including making the semifinals last year.
