TACOMA — Hermiston High School is 262 miles and a state away from the Tacoma Dome.

But this is where you will find the Bulldogs’ girls basketball team from Oregon this week. Hermiston, the No. 14 seed in the Class 3A state tournament, defeated No. 6 seed Everett on Wednesday before losing 73-40 to No. 4 seed Lake Washington (20-4) on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

What is an Oregon team doing in the Washington state tournament?

Good question.

Hermiston, which is 10 miles from the border of Washington, became the first out-of-state school allowed to join the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association beginning in the 2018-19 season.

It happened because of location.

Hermiston joined the Mid-Columbia Conference, which is made up of schools from around the Tri-Cities, which is less than an hour away.

That is a lot closer than the 370-mile round trip to the Portland area for league games that Hermiston was looking at after a reclassification.

“This was a unique situation for both Hermiston and the WIAA,” then WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese said at the time.

Hermiston wasn’t happy losing Thursday, but is happy to be the first team from Oregon to win a Class 3A state tournament game in Washington.

Bulldogs coach Jay Ego, whose team won three straight loser-out games to earn the right to play Thursday, said he has felt welcomed in Tacoma.

“It’s great to be here and it’s a great experience for the kids,” said Ego, in his first season as the team’s coach. “We’re here like everybody else, to play good basketball.”

The future looks bright for Hermiston. Its star player, 5-foot-7 guard Izzy Simmons, is a freshman. Ego said she is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Simmons was held to nine points by Lake Washington.

Seattle Prep wins Metro League battle

The first boys game of the day was one of the best, with No. 5 seed Seattle Prep (21-6) defeating Metro League rival Eastside Catholic 50-45, earning a spot in the Class 3A semifinals against No. 2 seed Auburn (25-2), which knocked off No. 1 Garfield.

Seattle Prep and Eastside Catholic exchanged the lead several times. One of the biggest changes came at the end of the third quarter, when Seattle Prep forced a turnover that led to senior guard Braeden Smith’s buzzer-beating three-pointer and a 36-34 lead for the Falcons.

Smith had a rare four-point play in the final quarter, giving the Panthers a five-point lead. Eastside Catholic (20-19), the No. 14 seed, came back to tie the score, but never led again and fell to 0-3 this season against the Panthers.

“We knew that Eastside Catholic was going to be heavyweight of a fight,” Seattle Prep coach Mike Kelly said. “I thought they were playing their best basketball at the end of the season and were doing some nice things, and we know each other well. You can’t sleep at a 9 a.m. Metro matchup like that.”

Kelly did not know after the Panthers win if his team would be playing Garfield or Auburn next as that game followed the Metro game.

“Those two teams are as good anybody on the West Coast,” Kelly said of Garfield and Auburn.

Notes