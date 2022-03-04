TACOMA — Garfield boys coach JayVon Nickens vowed his top-ranked Class 3A team would be ready to play Friday morning despite suffering its first loss of the season in a 64-60 overtime classic against No. 2 Auburn the day before.

Junior star Jaylin Stewart and the rest of the Bulldogs, who won state the last time it was contested in 2020, proved their coach correct.

Stewart led a 12-0 run that broke up a tie game late in the third quarter, propelling Garfield (23-1) to a 73-55 victory Friday morning over Metro League rival Eastside Catholic in the consolation bracket.

The game was tight and intense throughout the first half, and Eastside Catholic led 32-30 at halftime. With the score tied at 43, it looked like a game that would go down to the wire until Stewart started taking over.

He had a few baskets in the 12-0 run, and when he wasn’t scoring, he was finding open teammates.

“Coach pulled me aside and he told me that I was going to have to win this game because there were no fans and no energy, and I just did what I had to do,” Stewart said.

Stewart said Nickens told the team “not to have their downs too much” and that it was important how “they bounced back and played after a loss.”

But bouncing back is easier said that done after losing a game the team felt it should have won when it blew an 11-point second-half lead to Auburn.

“Us juniors are going to come back next year and win it all because I don’t want to ever have that feeling again,” Stewart said.

Stewart had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Garfield, which will play Mountlake Terrace on Saturday morning in the fourth/sixth-place game.

Louis Grante Halliday had 18 points to lead Eastside Catholic (20-11) which saw its season end.

Notes

The Camas girls set a Class 4A state record by making 12 three-pointers in a 54-39 win over Lake Stevens in a consolation game. The previous mark was 11 by Glacier Peak in 2020.

The Papermakers (18-9) were 12 of 27 from long range and also set the Class 4A girls record for threes in a tournament with 31. They have another game to add to their total as they play Richland for fourth place Saturday.

Kylee Fox scored more than half of Richland’s points in a 61-41 win over Emerald Ridge of Puyallup in a Class 4A girls consolation-bracket game.

Fox had 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting. She made three three-pointers, was 6 of 7 from the foul line also added two assists for the Bombers (19-8).

Senior Ella Gallatin had 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Snohomish girls (17-5) to an 81-56 Class 3A win over Lakeside in a consolation-bracket game. The Panthers will play Stanwood (14-6), which beat Hermiston of Oregon 67-55, on Saturday for fourth place.

Mountlake Terrace rallied to beat Gig Harbor 73-71 in a Class 3A boys consolation game in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.

Vito Mkrtychyan made the game-winning layup for the Hawks with nine seconds left after Gig Harbor had tied the score with a three-pointer by Luke Browne had tied the score on the possession before.

Mountake Terrace trailed by 14 after the first quarter and by 13 on a couple of occasions in third quarter. Jeffrey Anyimah scored 26 to lead the Hawks (20-3), who play Garfield for fourth place Saturday.