By
Seattle Times staff

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state seeding committee released the pairings for the state football tournament on Sunday.

The first-round games are Friday and Saturday. Times and venues for most games are still being figured out.

The tournament concludes Dec. 3. The Class 4A and 1B title games are at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The 3A and 2A title games are at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and the 1A and 2B title games are at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.

Class 4A
AwayHome
No. 6 Graham-KapowsinNo. 11 Skyview
No. 14 WoodinvilleNo. 3 Sumner
No. 10 Gonzaga PrepNo. 7 Kamiakin
No. 15 North CreekNo. 2 Lake Stevens
No. 12 Federal WayNo. 5 Skyline
No. 13 RichlandNo. 4 Kennedy Catholic
No. 9 EastlakeNo. 8 Emerald Ridge
No. 16 SunnysideNo. 1 Chiawana
Class 3A
AwayHome
No. 11 StanwoodNo. 6 Mount Spokane
No. 14 PeninsulaNo. 3 O’Dea
No. 10 KelsoNo. 7 Ferndale
No. 15 Spanaway LakeNo. 2 Eastside Catholic
No. 12 MeadNo. 5 Bellevue
No. 13 MonroeNo. 4 Lincoln-Tacoma
No. 9 KennewickNo. 8 Rainier Beach
No. 16 SouthridgeNo. 1 Yelm
Class 2A
AwayHome
No. 11 West Valley-SpokaneNo. 6 Anacortes
No. 14 FifeNo. 3 North Kitsap
No. 10 Sedro-WoolleyNo. 7 Tumwater
No. 15 EphrataNo. 2 W.F. West
No. 12 WashingtonNo. 5 Othello
No. 13 OlympicNo. 4 Enumclaw
No. 9 WashougalNo. 8 Highline
No. 16 Black HillsNo. 1 Lynden
Class 1A
AwayHome
No. 11 CashmereNo. 6 La Center
No. 14 RiversideNo. 3 Nooksack Valley
No. 10 Mount BakerNo. 7 Tenino
No. 15 Bellevue ChristianNo. 2 Lakeside
No. 12 FreemanNo. 5 King’s
No. 13 ZillahNo. 4 Eatonville
No. 9 ToppenishNo. 8 Montensano
No. 16 Cascade ChristianNo. 1 Royal
Class 2B
AwayHome
No. 11 GoldendaleNo. 6 Raymond-South Bend
No. 10 OnalaskaNo. 7 Coupeville
No. 12 Kittitas-ThorpNo. 5 Toledo
No. 9 River viewNo. 8 Liberty-Spangle
First-round byes: No. 1 Napavine, No. 2 Okanogan, No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah)
Class 2B
AwayHome
No. 11 QuilceneNo. 6 DeSales
No. 10 PomeroyNo. 7 Wellpinit
No. 12 Muckleshoot TribalNo. 5 Liberty Bell
No. 9 Almira/Coulee-HartlineNo. 8 Naselle
First-round byes: No. 1 Odessa, No. 2 Neah Bay, No. 3 Liberty Christian, No. 4 Mossyrock
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Sports Stories