The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state seeding committee released the pairings for the state football tournament on Sunday.

The first-round games are Friday and Saturday. Times and venues for most games are still being figured out.

The tournament concludes Dec. 3. The Class 4A and 1B title games are at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The 3A and 2A title games are at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and the 1A and 2B title games are at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.