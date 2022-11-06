The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state seeding committee released the pairings for the state football tournament on Sunday.
The first-round games are Friday and Saturday. Times and venues for most games are still being figured out.
The tournament concludes Dec. 3. The Class 4A and 1B title games are at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The 3A and 2A title games are at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and the 1A and 2B title games are at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.
|Class 4A
|Away
|Home
|No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin
|No. 11 Skyview
|No. 14 Woodinville
|No. 3 Sumner
|No. 10 Gonzaga Prep
|No. 7 Kamiakin
|No. 15 North Creek
|No. 2 Lake Stevens
|No. 12 Federal Way
|No. 5 Skyline
|No. 13 Richland
|No. 4 Kennedy Catholic
|No. 9 Eastlake
|No. 8 Emerald Ridge
|No. 16 Sunnyside
|No. 1 Chiawana
|Class 3A
|Away
|Home
|No. 11 Stanwood
|No. 6 Mount Spokane
|No. 14 Peninsula
|No. 3 O’Dea
|No. 10 Kelso
|No. 7 Ferndale
|No. 15 Spanaway Lake
|No. 2 Eastside Catholic
|No. 12 Mead
|No. 5 Bellevue
|No. 13 Monroe
|No. 4 Lincoln-Tacoma
|No. 9 Kennewick
|No. 8 Rainier Beach
|No. 16 Southridge
|No. 1 Yelm
|Class 2A
|Away
|Home
|No. 11 West Valley-Spokane
|No. 6 Anacortes
|No. 14 Fife
|No. 3 North Kitsap
|No. 10 Sedro-Woolley
|No. 7 Tumwater
|No. 15 Ephrata
|No. 2 W.F. West
|No. 12 Washington
|No. 5 Othello
|No. 13 Olympic
|No. 4 Enumclaw
|No. 9 Washougal
|No. 8 Highline
|No. 16 Black Hills
|No. 1 Lynden
|Class 1A
|Away
|Home
|No. 11 Cashmere
|No. 6 La Center
|No. 14 Riverside
|No. 3 Nooksack Valley
|No. 10 Mount Baker
|No. 7 Tenino
|No. 15 Bellevue Christian
|No. 2 Lakeside
|No. 12 Freeman
|No. 5 King’s
|No. 13 Zillah
|No. 4 Eatonville
|No. 9 Toppenish
|No. 8 Montensano
|No. 16 Cascade Christian
|No. 1 Royal
|Class 2B
|Away
|Home
|No. 11 Goldendale
|No. 6 Raymond-South Bend
|No. 10 Onalaska
|No. 7 Coupeville
|No. 12 Kittitas-Thorp
|No. 5 Toledo
|No. 9 River view
|No. 8 Liberty-Spangle
|First-round byes: No. 1 Napavine, No. 2 Okanogan, No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah)
|Class 2B
|Away
|Home
|No. 11 Quilcene
|No. 6 DeSales
|No. 10 Pomeroy
|No. 7 Wellpinit
|No. 12 Muckleshoot Tribal
|No. 5 Liberty Bell
|No. 9 Almira/Coulee-Hartline
|No. 8 Naselle
|First-round byes: No. 1 Odessa, No. 2 Neah Bay, No. 3 Liberty Christian, No. 4 Mossyrock
