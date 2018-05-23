Bellevue leads a 1-2-3 finish in the Class 3A tournament, and Sammamish wins the Class 2A title.

KingCo 2A/3A dominated two state girls golf tournaments Wednesday.

Bellevue (91.5) won the Class 3A state team title with conference foes Interlake (90) and Mercer Island (70.5) following in the final standings at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.

Sammamish took the Class 2A girls team state title with a score of 143 at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.

“It’s been great to see the competition and support of all the KingCo athletes,” said longtime Bellevue girls golf coach Tori Marcum, whose championship is the program’s first. “The girls are dedicated and supportive of each other, and it’s something to be proud of and noted. That contributes to the success of all of us.”

In the Class 3A boys competition, Lakeside’s Danny Tiscareno had a much better second day than last year, when he dropped from a possible win to a tie for 29th. This time, Tiscareno was within a stroke of the title when he approached the 18th hole at The Creek at Qualchan in Spokane.

Tiscareno missed an eagle putt, tying for second place with a 1-under par 71 in the final round. Freshman Graham Moody, from Mountain View in Vancouver, won the championship, shooting a 71 for a two-day total of 139. Capital’s Ryan Feyer shot a 69 to tie with Tiscareno for second with a 140.

“It was good theater,” Lakeside coach Doug Porter said. “Danny had a good drive and he had a good second shot, it was just a little hot coming in.

“This year was a little bit of redemption for him. He was bitten by the golf bug pretty seriously in the last year and has worked his tail off the entire season. He’s improved greatly, and it’s paid off.”

Gig Harbor won the Class 3A boys team state championship with a score of 108. Everett (92.5) placed second and Redmond (91) was third.

Notes

• West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen placed second to Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon, a three-time state champ, with a two-day total of 138 in the Class 3A girls individual standings. Mercer Island’s Gihoe Seo finished third with a combined score of 151.

• Idaho-bound senior Colt Sherrell helped Tahoma place second in the Class 4A boys tournament with a score of 78.5. Sherrell had a two-day total of 139 to place second.

• Liberty’s Chase McIntosh won the Class 2A boys state championship with a two-day total of 139 while teammate Jack Hultquist took third with a 145 at the Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. The Patriots won the team title with a 107, topping Sequim (77) and Archbishop Murphy (52).

• In Class 1A, Bear Creek’s John Hayes shot a 70 in the final round on the Liberty Lake Golf Course for a two-day total of 139 to win the boys championship. The Redmond-based team won the title with a score of 88. Seattle Academy was second (85.50).