It was the perfect ending for a perfect career.
Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon, who will play her college golf at Washington, became what is believed to be the state’s first four-time state golf champion Wednesday.
The senior won the Class 3A state girls title by three strokes (139-142) at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. She followed up Tuesday’s 5-under 67 with an even-par 72.
State golf results on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s website only go back to 2001. The WIAA couldn’t say for sure if she was the first four-time state golf champ.
West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen was second. Bellevue won the girls team title by 26 strokes over Interlake (627-653). The Wolverines were led by Leica Shen, who tied for third at 145, and Grace Lee was fifth at 146.
This story will be updated.
Also:
- Mount Si’s Drew Warford won the Class 4A boys title at The Creek at Qualchan in Spokane. He shot a 1-under 71 in both rounds to win by two strokes. Kamiak edged Gonzaga Prep 597-600 for the team title. The Knights put three golfers in the top 10, led by Daniel Kim and Josh Clogston, who tied for fifth (147).
- Redmond won the Class 4A girls title at Hangman Valley Golf Course in Spokane. Redmond edged Mead of Spokane by nine strokes (675-684). Adethi Anand was the top Mustang, tying for second at 146.
- The Sammamish girls won the Class 2A title at Meadowwood Golf Course in Spokane, cruising past Bellingham 107.5-87. Mehra Luthra was the top Totem, tying for seventh at 161.
- Seattle Academy ran away with the Class 1A boys title at the Olympia Golf and Country Club. The Cardinals scored 153 points. Charles Wright was second at 98.5. Seattle’s Elias Malakoff tied for second with a two-round 151.
- Complete results are here.
