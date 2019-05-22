It was the perfect ending for a perfect career.

Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon, who will play her college golf at Washington, became what is believed to be the state’s first four-time state golf champion Wednesday.

The senior won the Class 3A state girls title by three strokes (139-142) at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. She followed up Tuesday’s 5-under 67 with an even-par 72.

State golf results on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s website only go back to 2001. The WIAA couldn’t say for sure if she was the first four-time state golf champ.

West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen was second. Bellevue won the girls team title by 26 strokes over Interlake (627-653). The Wolverines were led by Leica Shen, who tied for third at 145, and Grace Lee was fifth at 146.

This story will be updated.

Also: