TACOMA — This is getting to be a habit for the Tahoma girls track and field team.

The Bears won their third consecutive Class 4A state championship Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School. After finishing second in 2016, it really hasn’t been close since.

“We’ve had some pretty amazing kids in the program for the last couple of years, and it’s just been fun to watch them compete,” Tahoma girls coach Jeff Brady said.

Two of those amazing kids have been senior twins Aliya and Alisha Wilson, who went out on top in their final state meet.

“This is my sister and I’s last year, so we wanted to make sure we go out with another win,” Aliya said. “Maybe it will be four years with Adaji (Osaro-Igwe) and some of the others coming up. Just wanted to put it out there that Tahoma is not done yet.”

Brady said coaching the twins have been an enjoyable part of the journey these last four years.

Advertising

“It’s been amazing,” Brady said. “They’re great girls. They work hard and set great example for the kids. Year-round, they’re conditioning and they’re working out. They do everything their coaches ask them to do. They’re phenomenal athletes, and they set the bar pretty high for the future Tahoma kids coming up.”

Aliya won her third consecutive state title in the 100 meters, finishing with a time of 12.13.

“It felt good,” Aliya said. “This whole season, I’ve been struggling. All I wanted to do was just get first place, not so much worry about the time, but just make sure I got first and got my title again.”

Wilson’s teammate, sophomore Adaji Osaro-Igwe finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.31. Aliya’s sister Alisha finished fourth in the 12.42, giving the Bears three of the top four placers in the event.

Osaro-Igwe went on to win the 200, dethroning Aliya, who finished third after placing first a year ago.

“It felt really good,” Osaro-Igwe said. “I’ve been working all season to get it, and I’m so happy I got it at state.”

Advertising

Junior Alaina Brady helped the Bears’ cause by sweeping the hurdles events. Brady won the 100 hurdles Friday with a time of 14.23. She added the championship in the 300 hurdles Saturday, finishing with a time of 43.27.

“She’s a tremendous athlete,” Jeff Brady said. “It’s work that she puts in year-round. She’s also a swimmer and a 4.0 student. Words can explain it, because she’s a special kid. They’re all pretty amazing.”

The Bears won the title by 53½ points, scoring 98.5. Lake Stevens finished second with 45 points. That comes after a 42-point win in 2018 and a 35-point win in 2017. Though the Bears lose the Wilson sisters, they have enough coming back next year to be considered the favorite again next season.

“You never know,” Jeff Brady said. “You just have to keep everybody healthy and just keep everybody working and keep them motivated and keep them looking forward to the future.”

Roe rebounds, goes out on top

Lake Stevens senior Taylor Roe rebounded from a disappointing junior year, winning the championship in the Class 4A 800 and 3,200 on Saturday.

Roe won the 800 with a time of 2:11.90, edging Bellarmine Prep freshman Ella Borsheim, who finished with a time of 2:12.93. Roe finished the 3,200 in 10:18.22, chasing down and passing Issaquah sophomore Julia David-Smith, who finished second in 10:21.15.

Borsheim finished first in the Class 4A cross-country championships earlier this year. David-Smith, who won the 1,600 on Friday, finished second at that same meet. Roe came in third.

Through the first two years of her high-school career, Roe was undefeated in individual events in cross country and track. After two years of nearly unparalleled success, Roe struggled as a junior. She suffered her first defeat in an individual event at the state cross-country meet. At the state track meet, Roe finished a disappointing ninth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600.

“I had a really rough go last track season,” Roe said. “I thought, ‘OK, now it’s senior cross country. This is my time. It’s senior year.’ That didn’t work out and I was just like, ‘What is going on?’ I just said, ‘You know what, this is my last chance. This is the last one.’ I just knew that if I put in the effort week after week and day after day of training and working hard, that I could come through when it mattered.”

She bounced back this year, finishing fourth in the 1,600 on Thursday.

“I had a really rough day on Thursday,” Roe said. “It was really hot and it just was not my day. Hats off to Julia, she had a really good race, and all the other girls, they did awesome. I just had to regather myself and tell myself, ‘It’s my senior season, it’s time to take control.’ It is what you make it, and I just knew I had to be tough.”

Also