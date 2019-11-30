State semifinals
Class 4A
Championship: No. 5 Bothell (11-2) vs. No. 2 Camas (13-0) at Mount Tahoma High School (Tacoma), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Eastside Catholic 34, Lincoln 21
Championship: No. 2 Eastside Catholic (11-1) vs. No. 1 O’Dea (12-0) at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup), noon
Class 2A
Steilacoom 42, Lynden 0
Tumwater 55, Hockinson 7
Championship: No. 2 Steilacoom (11-2) vs. No. 1 Tumwater (13-0) at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Lynden Christian 14, Deer Park 7
Royal 42, Connell 0
Championship: No. 7 Lynden Christian (11-1) vs. No. 1 Royal (13-0) at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood), noon
Class 2B
Kalama 44, Napavine 42
Onalaska 44, Adna 13
Championship: No. 3 Kalama (10-2) vs. No. 1 Onalaska (12-0) at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood), 4 p.m.
Class 1B
Naselle 70, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44
Odessa 84, Entiat 20
Championship: No. 2 Naselle (11-0) vs. No. 1 Odessa (12-0) at Mount Tahoma (Tacoma), noon
All state-championships games are Saturday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.