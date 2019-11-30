State semifinals

Class 4A

Bothell 31, Woodinville 21

Camas 35, Mount Si 14

Championship: No. 5 Bothell (11-2) vs. No. 2 Camas (13-0) at Mount Tahoma High School (Tacoma), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Eastside Catholic 34, Lincoln 21

O’Dea 29, Kennewick 7

Championship: No. 2 Eastside Catholic (11-1) vs. No. 1 O’Dea (12-0) at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup), noon

Class 2A

Steilacoom 42, Lynden 0

Tumwater 55, Hockinson 7

Championship: No. 2 Steilacoom (11-2) vs. No. 1 Tumwater (13-0) at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Lynden Christian 14, Deer Park 7

Royal 42, Connell 0

Championship: No. 7 Lynden Christian (11-1) vs. No. 1 Royal (13-0) at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood), noon

Class 2B

Kalama 44, Napavine 42

Onalaska 44, Adna 13

Championship: No. 3 Kalama (10-2) vs. No. 1 Onalaska (12-0) at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood), 4 p.m.

Class 1B

Naselle 70, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44

Odessa 84, Entiat 20

Championship: No. 2 Naselle (11-0) vs. No. 1 Odessa (12-0) at Mount Tahoma (Tacoma), noon

All state-championships games are Saturday.