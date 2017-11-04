All the scores from the weekend and the schedule for next weekend.

Class 4A

Friday’s scores

Bothell 56, Glacier Peak 6

Central Valley 43, Hanford 17

Gonzaga Prep 28, Chiawana 7

Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0

Kentwood 44, Jackson 14

Monroe 44, Mount Si 40

Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13

Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7

Union 41, Tahoma 14

Richland 62, Mead 7

Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0

Sumner 42, Hazen 7

Saturday’s scores

Woodinville 28, Olympia 7

Graham-Kapowsin 31, Todd Beamer 0

First-round state matchups

Bothell vs. Skyline

Camas vs. Central Valley

West Valley-Yakima vs. Richland

Sumner vs. Union

Puyallup vs. Monroe

Gonzaga Prep vs. Moses Lake

Lake Stevens vs. Graham Kapowsin

Kentwood vs. Woodinville

Class 3A

Friday’s scores

Ferndale 70, Ballard 7

Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6

Lincoln 62, Lakeside 6

Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27

Rainier Beach 43, Arlington 13

Timberline 56, Stadium 20

Bethel 32, Yelm 22

Saturday’s scores

Eastside Catholic 42, Stanwood 7

O’Dea 49, Shadle Park 7

Mercer Island 27, Kelso 26

Kamiakin 24, Lakes 21

Mt. Spokane 23, Blanchet 14

Mountain View 27, Lake Washington 10

Bellevue 51, Hudson’s Bay 20

Garfield 41, Everett 0

Oak Harbor 21, Seattle Prep 3

First-round state matchups

Timberline vs. Kamiakin

Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue

Mercer Island vs. O’Dea

Bethel vs. Ferndale

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Eastside Catholic

Lincoln vs. Garfield

Rainier Beach vs. Mt. Spokane

Peninsula vs. Mountain View

Class 2A

Friday’s scores

Archbishop Murphy 43, Lakewood 7

Fife 66, Sequim 26

Hockinson 49, Aberdeen 8

Liberty 21, Burlington-Edison 0

North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25

Pullman 31, Prosser 30, OT

River Ridge 35, White River 27

West Valley (Spokane) 51, Ephrata 12

Lynden 28, Sedro-Woolley 7

North Kitsap 62, Sequim 26

Steilacoom 41, Washington 7

Franklin Pierce 13, Bremerton 9

WF West 38, Woodland 35

Saturday’s scores

Black Hills 14, Columbia River 10

Tumwater 35, Washougal 0

First-round state matchups

Liberty vs. Fife

Pullman vs. Hockinson

Franklin Pierce vs. West Valley-Spokane

Selah vs. Black Hills

North Kitsap vs. WF West

River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy

Lynden vs. Tumwater

Othello vs. Steilacoom

Class 1A

Friday’s scores

Meridian 63, Cedar Park Christian 3

Nooksack Valley 66, Sultan 12

Mount Baker 45, King’s 15

Montesano 63, Stevenson 12

La Center 49, Forks 12

Hoquiam 21, Castle Rock 12

Zillah 56, Kiona Benton 34

Royal 48, La Salle 7

Naches Valley 34, Wahluke 20

Connel 13, Granger 8

Freeman 35, Cashmere 19

Newport 47, Cascade 21

First-round state matchups

Connell vs. Colville

Newport vs. Zillah

Freeman vs. Royal

Naches Valley vs. Okanogan

Mount Baker vs. La Center

Nooksack Valley vs. Cascade Christian

Charles Wright vs. Montesano

Hoquiam vs. Meridian

Class 2B

Friday’s scores

Kalama 50, Onalaska 0

Napavine 46, South Bend 7

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 24, Toutle Lake 12

Rainier 47, Wahkiakum 7

Toledo 34, Ilwaco 0

Adna 45, Raymond 0

Lake Roosevelt 14, Kittitas 6

DeSales 31, Tonasket 7

Davenport 35, Northwest Christian 7

Tri-Cities Prep 38, Brewster 3

Asotin 29, Colfax 24

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 32, Oroville 22

Manson 20, Liberty Christian 12

Liberty 52, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 6

First-round state games

Friday Harbor vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

Adna vs. Kalama

Rainier vs. Napavine

Toledo vs. Concrete

Lake Roosevelt vs. Davenport

Asotin vs. Tri-Cities Prep

DeSales vs. Manson

Lyle-Wishram vs. Liberty