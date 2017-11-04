All the scores from the weekend and the schedule for next weekend.
Class 4A
Friday’s scores
Bothell 56, Glacier Peak 6
Central Valley 43, Hanford 17
Gonzaga Prep 28, Chiawana 7
Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0
Kentwood 44, Jackson 14
Monroe 44, Mount Si 40
Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13
Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7
Union 41, Tahoma 14
Richland 62, Mead 7
Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0
Sumner 42, Hazen 7
Saturday’s scores
Woodinville 28, Olympia 7
Graham-Kapowsin 31, Todd Beamer 0
First-round state matchups
Bothell vs. Skyline
Camas vs. Central Valley
West Valley-Yakima vs. Richland
Sumner vs. Union
Puyallup vs. Monroe
Gonzaga Prep vs. Moses Lake
Lake Stevens vs. Graham Kapowsin
Kentwood vs. Woodinville
Class 3A
Friday’s scores
Ferndale 70, Ballard 7
Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6
Lincoln 62, Lakeside 6
Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27
Rainier Beach 43, Arlington 13
Timberline 56, Stadium 20
Bethel 32, Yelm 22
Saturday’s scores
Eastside Catholic 42, Stanwood 7
O’Dea 49, Shadle Park 7
Mercer Island 27, Kelso 26
Kamiakin 24, Lakes 21
Mt. Spokane 23, Blanchet 14
Mountain View 27, Lake Washington 10
Bellevue 51, Hudson’s Bay 20
Garfield 41, Everett 0
Oak Harbor 21, Seattle Prep 3
First-round state matchups
Timberline vs. Kamiakin
Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue
Mercer Island vs. O’Dea
Bethel vs. Ferndale
Edmonds-Woodway vs. Eastside Catholic
Lincoln vs. Garfield
Rainier Beach vs. Mt. Spokane
Peninsula vs. Mountain View
Class 2A
Friday’s scores
Archbishop Murphy 43, Lakewood 7
Fife 66, Sequim 26
Hockinson 49, Aberdeen 8
Liberty 21, Burlington-Edison 0
North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25
Pullman 31, Prosser 30, OT
River Ridge 35, White River 27
West Valley (Spokane) 51, Ephrata 12
Lynden 28, Sedro-Woolley 7
North Kitsap 62, Sequim 26
Steilacoom 41, Washington 7
Franklin Pierce 13, Bremerton 9
WF West 38, Woodland 35
Saturday’s scores
Black Hills 14, Columbia River 10
Tumwater 35, Washougal 0
First-round state matchups
Liberty vs. Fife
Pullman vs. Hockinson
Franklin Pierce vs. West Valley-Spokane
Selah vs. Black Hills
North Kitsap vs. WF West
River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy
Lynden vs. Tumwater
Othello vs. Steilacoom
Class 1A
Friday’s scores
Meridian 63, Cedar Park Christian 3
Nooksack Valley 66, Sultan 12
Mount Baker 45, King’s 15
Montesano 63, Stevenson 12
La Center 49, Forks 12
Hoquiam 21, Castle Rock 12
Zillah 56, Kiona Benton 34
Royal 48, La Salle 7
Naches Valley 34, Wahluke 20
Connel 13, Granger 8
Freeman 35, Cashmere 19
Newport 47, Cascade 21
First-round state matchups
Connell vs. Colville
Newport vs. Zillah
Freeman vs. Royal
Naches Valley vs. Okanogan
Mount Baker vs. La Center
Nooksack Valley vs. Cascade Christian
Charles Wright vs. Montesano
Hoquiam vs. Meridian
Class 2B
Friday’s scores
Kalama 50, Onalaska 0
Napavine 46, South Bend 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 24, Toutle Lake 12
Rainier 47, Wahkiakum 7
Toledo 34, Ilwaco 0
Adna 45, Raymond 0
Lake Roosevelt 14, Kittitas 6
DeSales 31, Tonasket 7
Davenport 35, Northwest Christian 7
Tri-Cities Prep 38, Brewster 3
Asotin 29, Colfax 24
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 32, Oroville 22
Manson 20, Liberty Christian 12
Liberty 52, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 6
First-round state games
Friday Harbor vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
Adna vs. Kalama
Rainier vs. Napavine
Toledo vs. Concrete
Lake Roosevelt vs. Davenport
Asotin vs. Tri-Cities Prep
DeSales vs. Manson
Lyle-Wishram vs. Liberty
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.