With the score tied in the fourth quarter of the Class 2A state football championship game, the Lynden Lions put together a monster drive to capture the title with a 31-24 win.

The Lions started on their own 20 with 9:27 remaining on Saturday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. When the drive ended, sophomore quarterback Brant Heppner scored from a yard out, his third of the game, leaving just a minute remaining in the game. Along the way, the Lions converted three fourth downs, including one on fourth-and-10.

The drive allowed the top-seeded Lynden (13-0) to repeat as state champ and gave it the seventh state football title since 2008.

No. 3 North Kitsap (12-2), which fumbled with under a minute left on its final drive, was in the state title game for the first time in school history. It’s the first time a Kitsap County team has made the state football title game since South Kitsap in 1997.

The Vikings were down 17-3 at halftime and tied it early in the fourth on Ben Lawler’s 5-yard TD catch.

1A: Royal 35, Mount Baker 20

The Royal dynasty continued as the top-seeded Knights (12-1) won their sixth state title in the last seven tournaments by beating the No. 10 Mountaineers (9-5) in Lakewood.

The game was tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter before the Knights scored early in the quarter and pulled away.

Marcques George finished with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns, according to ScorebookLive, for Mount Baker of Deming.

2B: Napavine 41, Okanogan 27

The Tigers (13-0), who were runners-up last year and in 2018, beat the Bulldogs (12-1) for the title.

Top-seeded Napavine, which won in 2016, was down a touchdown as halftime and took the lead for good in the third by outscoring No. 2 Okanogan 20-6.

These teams have plenty of state-title history in the last decade. Okanogan beat Napavine for titles in 2014 and 2015.

1B: Liberty Christian 50, Neah Bay 12

The No. 5 Patriots (12-2) rode a big second half to a win vs. the No. 2 Red Devils (12-1).

The eight-man title game was tied 6-6 at halftime at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Liberty Christian, which is in Richland, took advantage of five turnovers for the win.