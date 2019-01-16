The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced it will induct six into its fourth Hall of Fame class.

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced it will induct six into its fourth Hall of Fame class.

The induction ceremony is March 15 at King’s School.

That will give Eric Rasmussen homefield advantage for the induction ceremony. Rasmussen, who is Head of Schools at King’s, won three state titles at the Shoreline private school. He coached King’s for 18 years and placed at state (top eight) 11 times. He was 373-99 when he stepped down in 2008.

Also to be inducted is former Blanchet coach Terry Wilkinson, who won two state titles with the Braves in his 21 seasons.

Karen Blair won two state titles in 11 seasons at Meadowdale before moving on to coach at her alma mater, Ballard. The Beavers finished fourth in 2008 under Blair, winning the only state trophy in program history.

Also part of the 2019 class are former Lake Stevens coach Steve Berg, former Black Hills and Wahkiakum coach Paul Dretsch and former Yakima Herald-Republic writer Scott Sandsberry.