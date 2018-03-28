Washington's top seniors for girls and boys will play against Oregon stars on April 14 at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore.

Washington and Oregon are ready to compete in the 2018 Northwest Shootout.

Slated for April 14, the game at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore. features All-Star seniors from each state. The girls game begins at 4 p.m. and the boys follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the door and a live feed will be provided by Oregon SportsBeat.

Mr. Basketball, Kevin Porter Jr. of Rainier Beach, and Class 3A state tournament champ Eddie Turner of Garfield are on Washington’s 10-player roster. There are six players total from the Metro League suiting up.

Ms. Basketball, Lexie Hull and her twin Lacie are on Washington’s girls squad. Lake Stevens’ Kylee Griffen and Eastlake’s Gina Marxen are among the Seattle-area players participating.

Here are the complete rosters:

WASHINGTON BOYS

Riley Sorn, Richland

Nic Lynch, Seattle Prep

Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach

Erik Stevenson, Timberline

Eddie Turner, Garfield

Trevante Anderson, Rainier Beach

Brock Mackenzie, Eastside Catholic

CJ Elleby, Cleveland

Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw

OREGON BOYS

Alexis Angeles, Tualatin

Teron Bradford, Oregon City

Jay Elmore, South Eugene

Jake Estep, Beaverton

Filip Fullerton, Southridge

Kyle Greeley, West Salem

Bryce Sloan, Lincoln

Matt Van Tassell, Mountain View

Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague

Aaron Baune, McMinnville

WASHINGTON GIRLS

Jamie Loera, Moses Lake

Lacie Hull, Central Valley

Lexie Hull, Central Valley

Morgan Gary, Kentridge

Abby Rathbun, Moses Lake

Kylee Griffin, Lake Stevens

Jade Loville, Skyline

Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep

Gina Marxen, Eastlake

Sienna Swannack, Lakeside

OREGON GIRLS

Natalie Hoff, Southridge

Maggie Freeman, Southridge

Lexie Pritchard, West Linn

Taycee Wedin, La Salle Prep

Ciara James, Clackamas

Hannah Myers, Canby

Halle Wright, Cascade

Reed Hazard, Lincoln

Katie Mayhue, South Albany

Kailey Doutt, McNary