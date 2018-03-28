Washington's top seniors for girls and boys will play against Oregon stars on April 14 at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore.
Washington and Oregon are ready to compete in the 2018 Northwest Shootout.
Slated for April 14, the game at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore. features All-Star seniors from each state. The girls game begins at 4 p.m. and the boys follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the door and a live feed will be provided by Oregon SportsBeat.
Mr. Basketball, Kevin Porter Jr. of Rainier Beach, and Class 3A state tournament champ Eddie Turner of Garfield are on Washington’s 10-player roster. There are six players total from the Metro League suiting up.
Ms. Basketball, Lexie Hull and her twin Lacie are on Washington’s girls squad. Lake Stevens’ Kylee Griffen and Eastlake’s Gina Marxen are among the Seattle-area players participating.
Here are the complete rosters:
WASHINGTON BOYS
Riley Sorn, Richland
Nic Lynch, Seattle Prep
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach
Erik Stevenson, Timberline
Eddie Turner, Garfield
Trevante Anderson, Rainier Beach
Brock Mackenzie, Eastside Catholic
CJ Elleby, Cleveland
Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw
OREGON BOYS
Alexis Angeles, Tualatin
Teron Bradford, Oregon City
Jay Elmore, South Eugene
Jake Estep, Beaverton
Filip Fullerton, Southridge
Kyle Greeley, West Salem
Bryce Sloan, Lincoln
Matt Van Tassell, Mountain View
Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague
Aaron Baune, McMinnville
WASHINGTON GIRLS
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake
Lacie Hull, Central Valley
Lexie Hull, Central Valley
Morgan Gary, Kentridge
Abby Rathbun, Moses Lake
Kylee Griffin, Lake Stevens
Jade Loville, Skyline
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep
Gina Marxen, Eastlake
Sienna Swannack, Lakeside
OREGON GIRLS
Natalie Hoff, Southridge
Maggie Freeman, Southridge
Lexie Pritchard, West Linn
Taycee Wedin, La Salle Prep
Ciara James, Clackamas
Hannah Myers, Canby
Halle Wright, Cascade
Reed Hazard, Lincoln
Katie Mayhue, South Albany
Kailey Doutt, McNary
