Zimmerman outlasted Lincoln junior Mykel Campbell who finished second with a mark of 6-5.

TACOMA — Interlake senior Tarique Zimmerman won a state track and field title at Mount Tahoma High School on Friday, finishing first in the Class 3A boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.

Zimmerman outlasted Lincoln junior Mykel Campbell, who finished second with a mark of 6-5. Zimmerman tied for third last year, also with a mark of 6-6.

Enumclaw senior Connery McLaughlin won the Class 4A state championship in the javelin, finishing with a season-best throw of 199 feet, 11 inches.

McLaughlin’s winning throw was just over five feet better than Mead senior Josh Farr, who finished second with a mark of 194-8. Farr came into the event ranked No. 1 in 4A with a season-best throw of 195-8. McLaughlin was ranked second with a throw of 190-0.

It’s the first state title in the event for McLaughlin, who also finished second last year.

Notes

• Ridgefield sophomore Trey Knight, who was the favorite to win the Class 2A shot-put title a year ago but came up just short, won the event on Friday with a throw of 61-11½.

• Bothell is in first place in the team scores going into the final day with 21 points. Da’Vicious Wilson, who won the long jump Thursday, was seventh in the triple jump at 44-6.