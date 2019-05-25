TACOMA — Adversity isn’t anything new for Lindbergh junior Deven Brown. Before a breakout season this year, the junior struggled with injuries for the first two years of his high-school career.

He fought back this season and looked poised to not only win his first individual state title, but potentially challenge the 22-year old state record in the 100 meters set by Ellensburg’s Ja’Warren Hooker in 1997.

Both of those things will have to wait at least one more year.

Brown finished second in the Class 2A 100 and 200 finals at the state track and field meet at Mount Tahoma High School on Saturday. Brown was bested by Cheney senior Camden Verstrate in both races. Verstrate ran 11.00 in the 100 and 21.88 in the 200. Brown finished the 100 in 11.19 and the 200 in 21.91.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s also motivating me just to come back and work harder,” Brown said. “I’m just a junior. I still have one more year to get a shot at winning a state title, so it’s nothing that I’m worried about. I just have to come back and work.”

Brown came into the finals of the 100 with the fastest time in the state this season at 10.45, but his time in the finals was well off that time, which was his personal best and a school record.

Brown’s best chance to win a state title Saturday came in the 200, where he held a lead late in the race, but Verstrate caught him and edged him out with a lean at the finish line.

“I’ve raced him earlier in California and Arcadia,” Brown said. “I wasn’t expecting him to go this fast, but it happens at state. Everyone is here to compete. Sometimes, if you don’t got it, you don’t got it and someone else will take it from you.”

Verstrate said chasing down Brown in the 200 was the plan from the start.

“We game planned that,” Verstrate said. “We knew he gets out pretty hot and then dies towards the end of the race. … I knew that is where I would get him, but I didn’t get out as fast as I wanted to. I really had to make up that last couple of meters to beat him.”

The weather was not ideal for any record-breaking performance as rain poured throughout the day.

“In the 100, I wasn’t satisfied with my time,” Brown said. “I felt like I wasn’t running with a purpose. In the 200, I’m pretty satisfied. I didn’t win, but I’m satisfied with my time. But still, there is room for improvement.”

Brown seemed ready to forget about it and start preparing for next season.

“I’m just going to keep doing me,” Brown said. “Sometimes we don’t have our best meets, but we just have to bounce back from it and leave it in the past and move on to the future.”

